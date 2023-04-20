The Diplomat review: Is this Netflix show worth watching? 

The Diplomat is Netflix's latest offering in the world of overly crowded OTT releases. But this new entry from Debora Cahn, who was previously seen in the credits of Homeland), is something different from the many in line for viewership. This eight-episode political drama, which focuses on the intricacies of diplomacy, state, relationship, and sexism, is perhaps the best show to premiere in recent months.

The witty series, led by Keri Russell's Kate Wyler, in the midst of a political and relationship drama, follows a husband and wife's dynamic but speaks much more with its sheer intellect and well-researched subject matter. Not only does The Diplomat manage to dig into the deeper layers of both the political system and human nature, but it also manages to do so with a breathtaking pace and a premise that never feels out of tune for even a moment.

In short, The Diplomat may easily be Netflix's greatest production in a long time and deserves a viewing from every OTT fan.

The Diplomat oozes style, substance, and so much more

The world of politics is never easy to navigate, especially when a series is trying to do it by trying to fit in a plot inside all the minor details that are prevalent in the real world. This could have been the foremost achievement of The Diplomat, but it is not. This is because The Diplomat oozes style, substance, and so much more in every dream it touches that it is hard to single out one reason to love this.

The series begins with an explosion, a literal one. This explosion blows up a British aircraft carrier in Middle Eastern waters, leading the government to summon Kate Wyler, who had long lived in the towering shadow of her husband, Hal (Rufus Sewell), an internationally recognized foreign policy expert, with a lot of experience under his belt.

However, when Kate is offered the position of ambassador to the United Kingdom, things drastically change in the dynamic between the husband and the wife, with a thematic role reversal in order.

As Hal becomes a reluctant ceremonial spouse to his successful ambassador wife, darker things start to unfold in the marriage, which soon begins commenting on sexism, marital roles, and the twisted nature of politics.

However, there are more fascinating things on the platter. One of the most notable things about The Diplomat is how well-researched it is. There are plenty of things that are depicted in the series that deal directly with the functioning of diplomacy between the two countries. But diplomacy, per se, is not limited to countries. It also comments on diplomacy in a relationship or a marriage.

This slick plotline, which almost leaves no space for viewers to lose attention, is aided by perfect performances from the two leads. Russell’s portrayal of Kate is not only inch-perfect, but the character is also written with utmost precision. The same goes for almost all the little details incorporated in the plot.

The makers of The Diplomat have put in hard work in the show, and it shows in every frame. This is one of the finest watches and offers some of the finest takeaways as well.

