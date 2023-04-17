The Diplomat on Netflix: Release date, air time, plot, and more details revealed

Netflix's new series, The Diplomat, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 3.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show tells the story of an American ambassador who works in the UK. She has to solve an international crisis whilst also dealing with her deteriorating marriage.

The show stars Keri Russell in the lead role, along with various others playing important supporting characters. It is helmed by noted TV writer and producer Debora Cahn.

Netflix's The Diplomat trailer offers a peek into a complicated global crisis

The official trailer for The Diplomat was released by Netflix on April 5, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous crucial events set to unfold in the new show. The trailer opens with protagonist Kate meeting the prime minister of the UK.

The trailer then briefly depicts the numerous challenges that Kate faces as part of her job. It doesn't give away any major spoilers that could potentially ruin the viewing experience for fans.

Overall, the trailer maintains an intense tone that may remind fans of shows like Homeland and The Americans. A short description of the show, as per Netflix's Tudum, reads:

''Keri Russell (The Americans, Felicity) will star in The Diplomat as Kate Wyler, a career diplomat who lands a high-profile job she neither wants nor believes she is suited for."

It continues:

"Just as she was about to head to Afghanistan, the United States government enlists her to serve as the US ambassador to the United Kingdom in the midst of an international crisis. It’s a role that has tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future.''

Based on the official trailer and description, viewers can expect a powerful tale of international diplomacy, nationalism, and marriage, among other things. The show reportedly features a total of eight episodes, all of which are expected to air on Netflix on the same day on April 20, 2023.

A quick look at The Diplomat cast

The Diplomat stars Keri Russell in the lead role as Kate Wyler. Kate is the US ambassador to the UK who has to resolve a complex global crisis that may be beyond her reach.

She also needs to survive her deteriorating marriage to fellow diplomat Hal Wyler. Kate is the protagonist of the show and the story is told from her perspective. It'll be interesting to see how her character will be explored in the movie.

Keri Russell looks brilliant in the trailer, capturing the numerous complex shades of her character with stunning ease. Viewers can expect her to deliver a powerful performance.

Apart from The Diplomat, Keri Russell is known for her performances in The Americans, Cocaine Bear, Felicity, and Free State of Jones, to name a few.

Featuring alongside Russell in other pivotal supporting roles are noted actors like Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler, Ato Essandoh as Stuart Heyford, Ali Ahn as Eidra Graham, and Penny Downie as Frances Munning, among many more.

Debora Cahn, who's known for Homeland and Grey's Anatomy, is the creator of the show.

Don't forget to watch all episodes of The Diplomat on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

