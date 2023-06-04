Baki Hanma season 2: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, cast, plot, and more

Baki Hanma season 2, is the sequel of the anime adaptation of Keisuke Itakagi's martial arts manga titled Baki. The series follows the story of the protagonist Baki Hanma, who aspires to surpass his father Yujiro Hanma, known as the strongest creature on earth.

The second season of the series, which promises to have more action-packed battles and surprising twists, is highly anticipated by the show's viewers. Baki Hanma season 2 will be divided into two parts, and fans can't wait to see what the title brings to the table.

Baki Hanma season 2 part 1 to release on July 26

Release date

Baki Hanma season 2 will be split into two parts, with Part 1 being titled The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga and Part 2 being titled The Father vs. Son Saga, according to a Netflix announcement. Part 1 will be available to stream on July 26 and Part 2 will air on August 24.

Where to watch

Produced by TMS Entertainment as a Netflix original series, Baki Hanma season 2 will be exclusively accessible via the streaming giant. The first season of Baki Hanma and the earlier adaptation of the Baki anime are also currently available to stream on Netflix.

What to expect

The first season of the series ends with Baki finally getting to fight Biscuit Oliva, the strongest man in America. After a thrilling battle, Baki is able to overpower Oliva and carries on his journey to defeat his father, Yujiro.

The final arc of the manga, Son of Ogre will be continued in Baki Hanma season 2. The story of Pickle, a caveman who was preserved during the Jurassic period and brought back to life by Dr. Albert Payne, will be the main subject of the first half of the season. Pickle is a fierce fighter with a primitive instinct, tremendous power, and speed. He will challenge a variety of martial artists from diverse styles, including friends and foes of Baki.

The second part of the season will feature the long-awaited showdown as fans will be able to witness the battle of Baki Hanma v/s Yujiro Hanma. The battle between the father-son duo will conclude the journey of Baki's quest to become the strongest. This will also be the final test of his abilities and determination.

Cast

Baki Hanma season 2 will feature returning voice actors from the previous seasons. Baki Hanma will be voiced by Nobunaga Shimazaki, known for voicing Yuno in Black Clover. Yujiro Hanma will be voiced by Akio Ootsuka, who is famous for bringing Batou to life in Ghost in the Shell.

The series has also introduced new characters for Baki Hanma season 2, including Pickle, who will be voiced by Takeshi Kusao. The voice actor is known for his role as Trunks in Dragon Ball. The anime will also see Dr. Albert Payne make his debut. Nobuo Tobita, known for voicing Kamille Bidan in Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam will bring the character to life.

Plot of Baki Hanma

Baki is a martial artist who strives to outdo his father, Yujiro Hanma, the world's strongest fighter. He practices by engaging in combat with a variety of opponents, such as prisoners on death row, renowned warriors, and even fantastical animals.

The latest anime in the series, Baki Hanma, follows Baki as he goes up against Biscuit Oliva, better known as Mr. Unchained, a formidable fighter held captive in a facility (by his own choosing) called the Black Pentagon. Baki enters the facility freely in order to face Oliva and get ready for the final conflict with his father.

The first season of Baki Hanma, which has 12 episodes, debuted on Netflix in September 2021. Baki's training in Arizona State Prison, where he competed against other prisoners, including the infamous Biscuit Oliva, was the main focus of the season. The season also saw the introduction of new characters like Mr. Second, a tough and powerful prison inmate, and the kidnapping of the US president.

More about Baki Hanma season 2

Netflix and TMS released the Baki Hanma season 2 trailer, which featured the first look of Pickle, a primitive warrior. Additionally, the opening theme song for the second season will be performed by Wagakki Band, and the track is titled The Beast. The ending theme song WILDER will be performed by UPSTART and fans can't wait to see what Baki Hanma season 2 part 1 has in store for them on July 26.

