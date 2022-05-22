10 strongest characters in Baki, ranked

Baki is renowned for featuring a wide range of herculean characters, for whom shattering the bones and crushing the skull of their opponents is child’s play. These characters have trained themselves to the point where they eventually break the boundaries of sanity.

Each combatant has only one goal:: to be recognized as the strongest human on the face of the earth. Not everyone can accomplish their goals, as there is always someone who gets the upper hand in the most crucial aspects of combat. This article will list the ten iconic characters in Baki who are hailed as the strongest.

Strongest characters in Baki of all time

10) Kaiou Retsu

Kaiou Retsu

Kaiou is not an ordinary title as it is bestowed upon those who have displayed great martial arts prowess, which Retsu inherited in no time. In a volume intro, Retsu was noted to be the greatest student of Chinese martial arts ever in 4000 years.

Apart from hand-to-hand combat, Retsu has also mastered handling deadly weapons like nine section whips, Dao, and throwing knives. With his bare fists, he could pound a boulder into a perfect sphere, which is why his punch is strong enough to send a grown man flying up to several meters.

9) Jack Hanma

Jack Hanma

Jack is the brother of Baki and the son of the legendary fighter Yujiro Hanma. He wanted to defeat his father from childhood, and with this obsession, he trained relentlessly. He became frail and weak because of overworking and pressurizing his body.

However, after receiving a unique drug called the X-4 by Dr. John, he gained rapid muscle growth, enhancing his strength. Despite being known for his brute force, Jack also possesses tactical intelligence, which gives him an edge while fighting opponents who use more muscle and less brain.

8) Kaku Kaiou

Kaku Kaiou

Despite being 146 years old, Kaku can inflict some real nightmares onto his opponents, as he is the strongest of all Kaoius in the entirety of Baki. He is renowned as the supreme grandmaster of the Chinese Kempo.

Despite having a frail old body structure, he sent Yujiro Hanma flying, making him one of the few individuals who successfully managed to overwhelm Yujiro. Due to his immense durability, he was also capable of withstanding Yujiro’s rapid blows. Kaku can also slice several human limbs off with a simple chop of his hand, a testament to his strength.

7) Nomi no Sukune ll

Nomi no Sukune ll

Sukune possesses an unbelievable grip strength, in which he ultimately managed to surpass his ancestors. Even Tokugawa claimed that Nomi could crush coal into a diamond with just his grip strength, which means his grip strength is equal to 100 tons of atmospheres of pressure. Sukune can easily overpower anyone’s skull with just his mere grip.

Due to his enormous structure and his massive strength, Sukune can create mini earthquakes while stomping his feet on the ground. Despite his huge body, he can deliver fast and powerful kicks with utmost flexibility.

6) Kaoru Hanayama

Kaoru Hanayama

Kaoru Hanayama is stated to be the strongest Yakuza in the entirety of Japan. He possesses a monstrous physical strength, which he mainly relies on. With his powerful grip, he can grab his opponent’s arm and cause it to explode by constricting their blood flow. He once fought a great white shark underwater and killed it by crushing its brain.

Hanayama went through rigorous training to enhance his durability to an extent where his body became insusceptible to pain. Although he does not possess good reflexes, he leaves all the attacks to deal with his highly durable body.

5) Pickle

Pickle

Pickle was preserved in a saline rock formation for almost 200 million years. Born in the Cretaceous Era, he used to fight a T-Rex and later killed and ate them using just his monstrous strength. With his impenetrable set of muscles, he could withstand three 9mm bullets shot at his stomach at a point-blank range.

Pickle was able to go toe-to-toe against Yujiro Hanma. As a primitive man, Pickle lived his entire life in a harsh environment, where others would give up instantly. He used to lift heavy boulders and giant Triceratops that have weighed tons, and these are all the reasons behind his inhuman endurance, durability, and strength.

4) Biscuit Oliva

Biscuit Oliva

Biscuit Oliva is regarded as the most muscular man in the U.S. Although he works as an assassin for the U.S government, he’s a combat fanatic and likes to do things in his way. Oliva has a unique muscular body with muscles dense enough to repel a close-range shotgun blast like it is nothing.

The only routine Oliva follows is to keep his muscles as strong as possible by pulling a helicopter with his bare hands. Oliva is blessed with an exceptional recovery speed, where instead of relying on modern medicines, he eats steak to heal his injuries.

3) Baki Hanma

Baki Hanma

Baki is the primary protagonist of the series and the son of Yujiro Hanma. Although he started as an arrogant boy who had just one goal: to surpass his father by defeating him, coming across many exceptional fighters and winning the tournament made him a little wise. He started training from a young age and often pushed his limits day and night to witness his true potential.

Baki’s mixed martial arts comprises karate, pro boxing, Kempo, and jujutsu, which he learned from his previous rivals and implied in his fighting style. During his fight with his father, Yujiro, after his demon back appeared, Baki was shown to be capable of hurting Yujiro effectively.

2) Musashi Miyamoto

Musashi Miyamoto

Renowned as the legendary samurai, Miyamoto is regarded as the strongest samurai ever in Baki. Musashi died a long time ago, but he was reincarnated in the modern era with the help of some voodoo magic in conjunction with modern science. During his samurai days, at the age of 17, he soloed an entire army and walked off without a scratch.

Musashi is the creator of the Niten Ichi-ryu (Two Swords as One), and with his sword, he becomes a force to be reckoned with. Musashi never really needed his swords in a fight, as he could cut through several bodies cleanly with just his hands.

1) Yujiro Hanma

Yujiro Hanma

Yujiro Hanma is the most powerful character in the series, as he is renowned as the ‘strongest on earth’ due to his monstrous strength that exceeds that of an entire nation’s modern military. Yujiro Hanma remains an undefeated character. His strikes are deadly enough to leave craters on concrete walls.

Yujiro moves at a blinding speed, making him imperceptible to others’ eyes. Fighting from a young age, Yujiro became an adept battle monster who could go head-on with anyone around the planet.

Beneath his brute strength and unmatched combat prowess, he also possesses superior knowledge in understanding the complete anatomy of the human body. Although Yujiro can quickly identify his target’s weak spot, he mostly likes to get enough thrills fighting his opponent before killing them.

