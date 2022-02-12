Watch: Compilation video of Israel Adesanya channeling iconic anime characters over the years 

Israel Adesanya's affinity for pop culture and anime is well-documented. In a recent post on social media, Sports Center shared a compilation of videos of Adesanya celebrating his love for the same.

The video saw 'The Last Stylebender' picking moves from some of the most iconic and mainstream animes from pop culture entertainment. He channeled Rock Lee in his fight against Anderson Silva and Kakashi Hatake from Naruto.

He also referenced the uber-popular anime 'Death Note' when he pretended to write Robert Whittaker's name down in his own Death Note at UFC 243.

Check out the Sports Center's compilation right here:

Before he laid claim to the UFC middleweight title at UFC 243, Israel Adesanya proudly shared a fan-made poster of himself on social media. The poster saw Shinigami (God of Death) Ryuk from the anime 'Death Note' watching over him.

In fact, the Kiwi has gone as far as immortalizing a character from Avatar: The Last Airbender series with a tattoo on his arm.

Adesanya previously took to social media to share a video of his freshly inked forearm where he sported the likeness of the visually impaired earth-bender, Toph, back in 2014.

Israel Adesanya details his experience of voicing over Baki Hanma

Israel Adesanya was previously offered the opportunity to do voiceover work for the Netflix series 'Baki Hanma', which is a sequel to the popular anime 'Baki'. The martial arts anime saw Adesanya embody a character called Chamomile Lessen.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Adesanya opened up about his experience voicing Lessen in the Netflix series. This marked his debut in the field and he admitted that it was extremely enjoyable.

“I got offered a position to play a character in the series and I had to jump on it. Because for me, voiceover work is my s**t. I’m good at different accents, I'm good at different tones, different languages, different vibes. I’m a man of the people, Mr. Worldwide. I can relate to so many cultures…This was my first dip. My foot in the door, if you will, in voiceover work, and yeah, I had fun,” said Adesanya.

Watch 'The Last Stylebender' talk about his first voiceover experience below:

Israel Adesanya is currently hurtling towards his rematch against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 which is set to take place on Saturday, February 12 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

