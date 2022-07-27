Baki The Grappler: Can Yujiro Hanma solo the entire Baki verse?

Owing to his monstrous strength, Yujiro Hanma, the main antagonist of the Baki verse, has performed extraordinary feats. Apart from being “the strongest creature on Earth in history,” he has blessed his fans with some of the most epic fights in the history of the anime. Yujiro’s cruel ways and limitless strength exponentially surpass that of any other character in the series. In that regard, many have questioned the limits of his inhuman strength.

Baki The Grappler is a 24-episode anime series that started airing back in 2001. Fortunately, this insane shonen masterpiece has managed to survive till now as fans continue to see Yujiro’s son, Baki Hanma, grow and unlock new levels of strength.

As fans wait for another season of Baki, we will shed light on the monstrous power level of Yujiro Hanma and see if he is capable of defeating every character in the series on his own!

Yujiro Hanma: The man known as ‘the Ogre’

How strong is Yujiro?

Yujiro Hanma holds boundless strength inside him. This man is feared even by the United States Military, who failed to take him down. His abilities and skills have no end, and he is truly the ’Mighty One' as we see him dominate every opponent in his fight.

This might make you wonder just how strong Yujiro Hanma is. Well, the true extent of his strength has certainly remained a mystery. However, some of his godly feats can help fans gauge his strength and understand why this man is feared by every character in the anime.

The Ogre Kills a giant elephant

In Chapter 1 of Baki - Son of Ogre, Yujiro Hanma annihilates a giant dinosaur-sized elephant that is immune to conventional high-caliber weapons and even tank shots. Despite the beast’s bulletproof durability, Yujiro easily took down the beast without breaking a sweat. This is one of the mightiest feats that 'The Ogre' has performed to demonstrate his unsurpassable strength.

Yujiro stopping an earthquake with a punch

Yes, that’s right! Yujiro Hanma stopped an entire earthquake with a single punch. This big earthquake assumed to be at least magnitude 6.5 covered the entire city of Tokyo and Yujiro easily stopped it with a right-handed punch. This should give the readers a decent idea about why this man is regarded as the strongest by all in the anime.

Other mighty feats

Apart from the two insane displays of strength above, Yujiro has performed a great number of feats that go to show his devilish powers. The character has crushed coal into diamonds, shook an entire skyscraper just by getting angry, defeated entire armies barehanded, resisted being struck by thunder, and is still undefeated in the anime. So this brings us to the final question: can the Ogre solo the entire Baki verse?

Can Yujiro Hanma defeat all the characters of Baki on his own?

The answer is yes! Yujiro Hanma could easily solo the entire Baki verse if he wished to. The only four characters who have some chance at standing up to the great Ogre are his own son, Baki Hanma, Jack Hanma, Pickle, and Mushashi Miyamoto, the strongest samurai ever.

However, what makes Yujiro truly fearful is that he does not account for his superhuman strength. He has tremendous durability, can reach supersonic speeds, and possesses an extraordinary intellect.

Fans are yet to witness Yujiro Hanma display what his maximum power could look like, and we highly doubt any character alone will be capable of making him unleash that. Even if we imagine a scenario where all the fighters of the anime team up against the Ogre, it is highly improbable for Yujiro to lose.

