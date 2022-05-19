10 anime to watch if you like Baki

Thanks to its most recent franchise installment releasing via Netflix, the Baki series has slowly but surely become one of the most talked-about fighting series in anime. With non-stop action and an emphasis on martial arts-style fights, Baki has gathered a loyal audience of fans who want as much action as possible.

While Baki may be in the spotlight for now, it's certainly not the only series to give fans as much action as can possibly be crammed into a series. Other anime franchises such as Dragon Ball have multiple series that also accomplish similar goals and are worth any Baki fan's time.

Here are ten anime series to watch if you're a fan of Baki.

1) Dragon Ball Z

Protagonist Goku as seen in the Dragon Ball Z anime (Image via Toei Animation)

For fans of any fighting anime, let alone Baki, the series which popularized the genre within the anime medium is a must-watch. While the fights play out with different pacings, abilities, and twists, Dragon Ball Z undoubtedly deserves a try.

The series follows Son Goku, now an adult, and his friends as they battle threat after threat to their home planet of Earth. The threats start out as other Saiyans, members of Goku's true race, but eventually grow to include everything from androids to near-mythological creatures with unclear origins.

2) Kengan Ashura

Protagonist Tokita Ohma as seen in the series' anime (Image via Larx Entertainment)

Kengan Ashura is an incredibly similar series to Baki, with both following the world of underground, not-exactly-legal fighting between willing competitors. A major difference is that the former's bouts are used as a tournament for wealth and power, whereas the latter's fights happen merely for characters to grow stronger.

Kengan Ashura follows Kazuo Yamashita, a salaryman for the Nogi Group, and Tokita Ohma, who is the Nogi Group's fighter for these bouts. The series follows the two of them as they make it through the Kengan tournament, hoping to win Nogi Group the top prize.

3) Toriko

The eponymous protagonist as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Toriko follows its eponymous protagonist on the same-named planet, which is split into the Human World and the Gourmet World. The Human World is where most of the civilization lives, occupying 30% of Toriko's surface, with the rest being known as the Gourmet World, where strong wildlife and extreme climate changes abound.

Toriko is a Gourmet Hunter, someone who has trained to superhuman strength to venture out into the Gourmet World to find high-level ingredients and rare animals. While much more adventurous of a plot than Baki, both feature muscle-bound protagonists and non-stop, action-packed fights.

4) Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple

One of the series' logos featuring the eponymous protagonist (Image via Tokyo Movie Shinsha)

Like Baki, Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple follows a teenage protagonist who trains in martial arts to become stronger. However, the eponymous protagonist Kenichi Shirahama initially begins training to protect himself rather than become stronger than someone he knows. Eventually, this changes when he meets Miu Furinji and grows fond enough of her to want to protect her.

A further overarching plot is subsequently introduced, but this won't be discussed to avoid further spoilers. Any fans of the Baki series should definitely give Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple a try, if only for their similarities in protagonists and martial arts-based action.

5) Naruto

Protagonist Naruto as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While more adventurous and plot-heavy, Naruto's action sequences are similar enough to Baki that any fan of the latter should give it a try. The series follows its eponymous protagonist, an orphaned ninja ostracized by his village. His goal is to become the village's leader, entitled Hokage, so he can be acknowledged by everyone.

The series follows Naruto on this goal, with plenty of action-packed fights along the way. While many combat styles are used throughout the series, up close and personal martial arts is a mainstay. The series is undoubtedly worth a try for fans of Netflix's flagship martial arts anime.

6) Dragon Ball Super

One of the series' eyecatchers featuring the modern-day Z Fighters (Image via Toei Animation)

With the continuation of Dragon Ball Z, it's a no-brainer that fans of Baki should move onto Dragon Ball Super once done with its predecessor. The series continues the adventures of Son Goku and his friends, with enemies this time being on a Godly scale rather than invaders or threats from other planets.

The sequel series has as much action as its forefather, working in additional comedy and character development throughout. New transformations are introduced throughout the series as well, giving central protagonists Goku and Vegeta even greater heights to climb.

7) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

One of the series' logos featuring Dio Brando (left) and Jonathan Joestar (right) (Image via David Productions)

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure follows the adventures of the Joestar family, whose descendants often earn the eponymous nickname of JoJo. The series follows the Joestars across multiple generations and universes as they combat forces of evil that typically result from their feud against the evil Dio Brando.

The main combat system is the use of stands, which are essentially astral projections representing one's soul, which can be used to fight other Stand users. Stands fight in close-quarters combat, throwing fast and hard punches in rapid succession, making the series' action a perfect match for fans of Baki.

8) Record of Ragnarok

Some of the gods and humans featured in the series' first season (Image via Netflix)

Record of Ragnarok focuses on the tournament of the same name, in which humans and gods combat one another for the survival or destruction of humankind respectively. The series follows 13 humans and gods who combat one another, and either side must win seven matches overall to secure their group's victory.

Record of Ragnarok features a variety of fighting styles and approaches, with many of them being close-range, martial arts-based fistfights. This similarity to Baki's main combat style and system alone makes giving Record of Ragnarok a try that's worth it for fans of the former series.

9) Hajime no Ippo

Protagonist Ippo Makunouchi (center) as seen in the series' manga (Image via Kodansha)

George Morikawa's infamous professional boxing manga follows its eponymous character, Ippo Makunouchi. Circumstances surrounding him constantly being bullied one day lead him to a boxing gym, where a frustration-venting sandbag session reveals his natural talent for the sport. Thus begins Ippo's love for boxing and journey to become a world champion.

Hajime no Ippo puts heavy emphasis on the development of Ippo and other characters, meaning the action isn't quite as non-stop as Baki is. However, when the action does appear, it's incredibly rewarding and undoubtedly justifies fans of the aforementioned series giving Hajime no Ippo a chance.

10) The God of High School

One of the series' logos featuring protagonist Jin Mori (Image via MAPPA Studios)

The God of High School follows central protagonist Jin Mori, an incredibly talented fighter who enters the eponymous tournament. The series only has one season so far, but nearly every episode of the one season showcased an incredibly grand fight of some sort, usually featuring varying martial arts styles.

The series' tournament structure and naturally-oriented combat focus make it a perfect match for fans of Baki. Over-the-top moves, styles, characters, fights, and more all await within the exceptional anime that is The God of High School.

