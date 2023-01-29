How did Yujiro get his demon back in Baki? Explained

With the release of Baki season 1 episode 1, titled Synchronicity, in December 2018, the world witnessed yet another anime adaptation of a sports manga. Although Baki can be included under the list of shonen and action mangas, the series is basically tilted towards being a martial art anime.

Keisuke Itagaki wrote the manga and Toshiki Hirano has done a great job in converting it into an animated series after collaborating with TMS Entertainment. With a rating of 6.7/10, Baki is one of the most talked about sports animes all over the world.

The plot revolves around the titular character Baki Hanma, who has a fixed aim of defeating his father Yujiro Hanma who is considered to be the strongest man in the world. Although he is the main protagonist of the show, his father's character has arguably gained more popularity than him.

Baki: The demon back is a unique structure of the back muscles that almost resembles a demon face

Who is Yujiro Hanma?

Yujiro Hanma is the father of the protagonist. He is said to be an absolute demonic being. He has a massive body and an extraordinarily developed physique that gives him a demonic appearance as well as his demon back, which is a deadly technique that he inherited from his father, Yuuichiro Hanma.

Yujiro is also referred to as the strongest man and almost the entire battling environment fears him.

Baki and Yujiro (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Yujiro travels the world in hopes of finding the ultimate challenge, pitting himself against not just great fighters but also strong beasts. In the series, he is also known as "The Ogre." He also goes as far as to impregnate women all around the world to create a future supply of opponents for him.

What is the concept of demon back in Baki?

Tom Aznable @TomAznable I wonder if Dix Neuf's demon back is a Baki thing... I wonder if Dix Neuf's demon back is a Baki thing... https://t.co/QMcYIhfCGb

The martial arts-based anime, Baki, has a very distinctive plot. The Demon Back is a concept that emerged in the series, and it basically refers to an incredibly unique structure of the back muscles that almost resembles a demon face.

Hanma people have a Demon back in their family bloodline. They are renowned for being powerful warriors with demonic backs that give them superhuman-like abilities that are derived from demon blood.

The back that symbolizes the demon provides them with incredible strength and speed. It helps them in fights by allowing them to take on anyone starting with the most powerful rivals to the most vicious beasts. It practically turns them into unbeatable beasts.

As powerful as the concept is, it is also terrifying, and the most terrifying aspect of the Demon Back technique is how it makes a person extremely ferocious, as evidenced by the way they fight.

In the series, Yujiro has a demon back and so does Baki, who is the only known child of Yujiro who inherited the aspect.

Yujiro using his demon back

The Demon Back (Image via TMS Entertainment)

When Yujiro or any man from the Hanma clan activates the demon back, they can control their back muscles to the point where it takes the shape of a demonic face that looks tremendously aggressive and scary to the person seeing it.

Nothing beats the appearance of the demon back, which is well known for providing an immense amount of physical strength, endurance, and agility to the Hanmas when activated properly.

Yujiro is a character well known for using his demon back in fights, unlike his father who also has a demon back but preferred not to use it much without extreme necessity. Yujiro likes to flaunt this bloodline ability, using it without hesitation to rip off his opponents.

