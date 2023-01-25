What to expect in Baki season 5

With the release of Baki season 1 episode 1, titled Synchronicity, in December 2018, the world witnessed yet another anime adaptation of a sports manga. Although the latter can be included under the list of shonen and action mangas, the series is basically tilted towards being a martial art anime.

Keisuke Itagaki wrote the manga and Toshiki Hirano has done a great job in converting it into an animated series after collaborating with TMS Entertainment. With a rating of 6.7/10, Baki stands out to be one of the most talked about in the list of sports animes all over the world.

The series has had four seasons as of yet; season 1 was released in Japan in June 2018, and by the fall of the same year, the whole world got access to it. Since then, the era of Baki has started, with now season 5 arriving somewhere in the middle of the year possibly.

Baki season 5: Everything you need to know

Release date of Baki season 5 (speculative)

As of yet, there is no specific release date announced by either Netflix or TMS Entertainment. However, there has been news of season 5 of Baki being in production since the end of March 2022.

Netflix will probably be announcing a release date 60 to 70 days before the actual release of the season. Fans can expect the series to come out in the middle of 2023, probably in between June - July.

Who is Baki Hanma?

Baki Season 5 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Baki Hanma is an underground fighter who is obsessed with the idea of defeating the strongest man in the world, his father. Apart from the harsh training he goes through, he faces some difficulties along the way which makes him more focused and strong.

Fans all around the world came to know him as the champion of the Underground Arena in Tokyo Dome, as well as the world's strongest boy.

What happened till now?

Baki Season 5 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Baki is actually one of the oldest martial arts mangas of all time, starting back in 1991, and has more than 140 volumes in total. So it is justified that there will be numerous seasons of it. Season 4 wasn't named just like it is, instead, it was titled Baki Hanma: Son of Ogre - season 2.

The titular protagonist continues to stay focused on his goal of defeating his father, while facing some preliminary distractions that could be termed as struggles. He had a fight with the son of another great fighter, Mohammad Alai Sr., and after defeating the latter in the battle, the former admitted that it wasn't hard for him.

Later, the prison break happened when Inspector Morio Sonoda was locating the inmates to find them. Baki defeated Biscuit Oliva in the Arizona State Prison, which led him to earn the title of 'Unchained.'

What to expect in Baki season 5

Just like every other season, Baki season 5 will also be showcasing the protagonist's struggles to be where he has always wanted to be. But things might be a little difficult for him as the caveman named Pickle is considerably stronger.

He has been shown fighting a dinosaur, which indicates his immense physical abilities. The new arc will focus completely on the battle between Baki and Pickle, which will eventually leave a lot of fans guessing who will become the ultimate winner amongst them.

Poll : 0 votes