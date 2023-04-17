Baki: Was Biscuit Oliva stronger than Yujiro Hanma? Son of Ogre, last episode explained

Baki is a popular franchise that's known for its excessive violence and showcasing muscular men pummeling each other to oblivion. The fights in the series are hardly ever realistic and often border on the absurd, with their target being entertainment. The show encourages viewers to let go of any semblance of reality, suspending on disbelief and watching humans with extraordinary strength outdoing one another.

One such human in the series is Biscuit Oliva, who was seen fighting with the main protagonist of the series in the Son of Ogre anime. Seeing the final episode of that anime, there are questions being raised as to whether Oliva is stronger than even Yujiro Hanma.

Yujiro Hanma is the strongest character in Baki and is more powerful than Biscuit Oliva

Yujiro and Baki Hanma (Image via TMS Entertainment)

In the final episode of Son of Ogre, we see Baki Hanma beating the Strongest Man in America, Biscuit Oliva. His victory was relayed to his father, Yujiro Hanma, by his friend Strydum, who also commented that Baki had become Yujiro's greatest threat on Earth now.

Strydum claimed that Baki had not only overpowered the strongest in America, but also the whole world. He went on to describe Oliver as a monster that even Yujiro himself acknowledged. This has led to some thinking that Biscuit Oliva is stronger than Yujiro Hanma. However, that is absolutely not the case.

Yujiro Hanma's Demon Back (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Biscuit Oliva is the "Strongest Man in America" and even the strongest in the entire world, according to Strydum. However, Yujiro is known as "The Strongest Creature on Earth". This is an important distinction to understand because even with Oliva's monstrous strength, he is still considered human. Yujiro, on the other hand, is akin to a predator and is considered the strongest "creature", setting himself apart from every other fighter in the world.

On top of that, unlike Oliva, Yujiro is not just a clump of muscles, but also a battle genius who has mastered every martial art known to man. He can fully utilize any technique after seeing it once, has high hypersonic speed, and contains in-depth knowledge of human anatomy. He also possesses the "Demon Back" technique, which provides him with an immense amount of strength, endurance, and agility.

Yujiro overpowering Oliva in strength (Image via Keisuke Itagaki)

Yujiro is arguably the strongest living being on the planet bar none and can defeat Oliva with ease. Their difference in strength is also visible in their fighting record, as Yujiro stands undefeated whereas Oliva has been overpowered by Baki in the Son of Ogre anime. Later in the manga, he was also defeated by Yujiro himself.

In the image above, we can see Yujiro saying that the moment of truth is really simple to determine, explaining that it will depend on who can remain at the top. Following that, Oliva can be seen bending down due to Yujiro's vice grip, as it's relayed that at the current moment, Oliva's head is 1105 meters above sea level while Yujiro's head is 1106 meters above.

This clearly shows that between the two characters, Yujiro Hanma is effortlessly stronger and can humble Oliva without putting in much effort. With Baki winning against Oliva and activating his Demon Back, he is currently better suited to fight his father and could probably pose him some challenges.

