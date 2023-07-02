PLUTO Anime release date confirmed with brand new trailer at Anime Expo 2023

The highly anticipated Anime Expo 2023 event revealed essential updates about PLUTO Anime, an Original Net Animation which will air on Netflix. Known for his works like Monster and 20th Century Boys, the anime adaptation of Naoki Urasawa's homonymous seinen manga was announced in 2017.

Aside from that, Anime Expo 2023 also delighted fans of the series with an amazing teaser trailer of the transposition. While the teaser trailer was magnificient, what excited many viewers was the release date of the PLUTO Anime, which is now set to be part of the Fall anime lineup.

PLUTO Anime on Netflix is going to be released as part of the Fall anime lineup

Based on a futuristic world where robots co-exist with humans, PLUTO is Naoki Urasawa's seinen manga that reimagines Osamu Tezuka’s Astro Boy shonen series. The plot sees Gesicht, a German robot with a human appearance who works as an inspector for Europol, tries to solve the mysterious string of robot and human deaths around the world.

Urasawa utilized the same setting to create a darker and more complex story, which will now be animated by Studio M2, with GENCO handling the production and Makoto Tezuka, the son of Osamu Tezuka, overseeing the project. The PLUTO Anime will be available on Netflix from October 26, 2023.

The series conveys a message against the war, emphasizing that the only solution to stop suffering among all parties involved is the attainment of peace. Urasawa reportedly hopes that the PLUTO Anime can win the hearts of people, allowing Osamu Tezuka's peace message to reach the whole world.

PLUTO Anime's teaser trailer is a feast for the eyes

In just under two minutes, the official teaser trailer of Netflix's PLUTO Anime allows fans to get an impression of how Urasawa's beautiful seinen manga will be adapted. Admittedly, the graphics are astonishing as the trailer begins by showing a inspector Gesicht being alerted for two murders. The assassinations took place in different countries, with the first victim being a robot in Switzerland and the second one being a German man named Bernard Lanke.

As sort of "horns" were left on both corpses, Gesicht starts speculating that the two murders were committed by the same person. The Europol inspector wonders how could a human destroy the tough body of Mont Blanc, the robot who became the first casualty of the string of killings. However, he assumes that no robot could ever be the responsible as people didn't create robots to perform that assignment.

The trailer continues by showing other major characters of the franchise, including North No. 2, Atom, and Uran. It's implied that the boundaries between humans and robots are getting progressively thinner, to the point where each can be confused with the other. Amidst this, Gesicht wonders how far can the evolution take.

In a jaw-dropping moment, the inspector understands that the culprit for the string of murders may be a robot. Shortly after, the logo of the PLUTO Anime series appears, which is followed by several fast-paced action scenes. In the final scene of the teaser, a shocked Gesicht admits that he couldn't tell the difference between a human and a robot.

