Osamu Tezuka and Naoki Urasawa's Pluto receives an anime adaptation

Twitter user and reputable general anime news and leak source @SugoiLITE (Sugoi) has recently posted that news about a Pluto anime adaptation will arrive in the coming weeks. The original manga, written and illustrated by Naoki Urasawa and based on The Greatest Robot on Earth story arc of Osamu Tezuka’s Astro Boy, is an incredibly beloved take on Tezuma’s series.

Urasawa, best known for his smash-hit series Monster, first wrote the manga due to misremembering scenes or feeling that some were missing from Tezuma’s original arc. Thus, Urasawa wrote the Pluto manga as a retelling of the aforementioned story arc from the point of view of Europol detective Gesicht, a character from the original Astro Boy manga.

News about Pluto anime adaptation set to come soon per Twitter leaker

Sugoi LITE @SugoiLITE First informations of "PLUTO" Anime Adaptation Project coming in few weeks. First informations of "PLUTO" Anime Adaptation Project coming in few weeks. https://t.co/LmWTe4h0y1

As mentioned above, the Pluto anime adaptation’s currently available news is that information will be coming in a “few weeks.” This initial announcement comes from a Twitter user known as Sugoi. As a fairly reliable source of information for general anime and manga, fans can likely take Sugoi’s word as truth despite currently conflicting information.

After being initially announced at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June 2017, news on the adaptation has been quiet since the initial announcement. Masao Maruyama’s Studio M2 was initially slated to adapt the series, with Maruyama himself posting a since-deleted tweet in May 2022 that claimed that the series is still happening and staff “are working hard on it.”

Maruyama previously produced the Monster and Master Keaton anime adaptations at the now-defunct Madhouse Studios, both of which adopted Urasawa’s manga of the same name. Beyond a teaser poster, which Sugoi uses for their own tweet, as seen above, no news or details on the anime have come since the initial 2017 announcement.

Pluto follows Europol robotic detective Geischt in his attempts to solve a case of seemingly connected robot and human deaths worldwide. The connecting factor is that all the victims have objects shoved into or positioned by their heads as if to imitate horns. The case becomes even more puzzling after evidence points to a robot being responsible for the murders.

This would make it the first time a robot has killed a human in eight years. Furthermore, it seems that all seven of the great robots of the world, some of which are so scientifically advanced that they can become weapons of mass destruction, appear to be the killer’s true targets. Meanwhile, the murdered humans are connected to preserving the International Robot Laws, which grant robots equal rights.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

