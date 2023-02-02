"Just release her" - Twitter reacts to WWE not having any creative plans for 28-year old former champion

WWE seemingly does not have any creative plans for a 28-year-old star.

Aliyah is the star in question. The Canadian wrestler was last seen over five months ago. She teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. However, their reign lasted just 14 days as they lost the titles to Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai on the September 12, 2022, episode of RAW.

She sustained an injury and hasn't been seen since. The former champion recently sent out a series of tweets where she revealed that she had been cleared to wrestle in October itself.

Aliyah was asked by a fan to return to the ring, to which the former NXT star responded in the following fashion:

The former tag team champion has been in WWE for almost a decade. She spent six years in NXT before getting drafted to SmackDown in 2021. While it can be argued that her in-ring work and promo skills are still improving, fans on Twitter echoed the same thought.

Aliyah's tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez appeared on WWE's The Bump recently

Raquel Rodriguez has enjoyed a successful career in WWE. She has won the NXT Women's and Tag Team Championship in the past. In 2023, she competed in her first Women's Royal Rumble.

Prior to the multi-man match, Raquel spoke about how nervous she was heading into the match.

"I'm feeling everything: nerves, excitement. Yeah, [I'm doing] my nervous dance. This is what I do when I get excited. I'm feeling everything because it's my first-ever Royal Rumble, the first one I'll be participating in. And it's in San Antonio, which is just a couple hours north of where I grew up and where I was raise, so my whole family is going to be here. My cousins are going to be here. My teammates are going to be here. My coaches are going to be here." (H/T WrestlingINC)

Raquel Rodriguez entered at the 22nd spot and eliminated three superstars: Piper Niven, Lacey Evans, and Nia Jax. However, she was eliminated by Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator went on to win the entire bout, becoming the first woman to win the Royal Rumble from the number one spot.

