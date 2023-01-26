Former WWE Women's Champion claims she's "nervous" about upcoming Royal Rumble appearance

There are a lot of emotions that people can feel before making an appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble match, and going through that can be exhilarating.

While speaking on WWE's The Bump, former NXT Women's Champion Raquel Rodriguez spoke about feeling nervous about her first appearance in a Royal Rumble match on Saturday.

"I'm feeling everything: nerves, excitement. Yeah, [I'm doing] my nervous dance. This is what I do when I get excited. I'm feeling everything because it's my first-ever Royal Rumble, the first one I'll be participating in. And it's in San Antonio, which is just a couple hours north of where I grew up and where I was raise, so my whole family is going to be here. My cousins are going to be here. My teammates are going to be here. My coaches are going to be here." h/t WrestlingINC

She is from La Feria, Texas, and tons of her supporters will be in attendance at Saturday's PLE to kickstart the road to WrestleMania. However, Rodriguez knows that the moment is going to go by extremely fast once the buzzer sounds for her entrance.

"I'm so humbled by [the support], so it's actually given me a lot of excitement for the Rumble because I'm just so excited to get to Saturday, but I know that once we get there, it's just going to fly."

This will be her first time competing in the Women's Royal Rumble match and fending for a shot to challenge the WWE Smackdown or RAW Women's Champion at Wrestlemania 39.

Who else is going to be in the 2023 WWE Women's Royal Rumble match?

WWE likes to keep the idea of surprises for the Royal Rumble match, and with just Friday's go-home episode of SmackDown left before the event, only seven people have officially been announced for the match.

Liv Morgan

Candice LaRae

Rhea Ripley

Raquel Rodriguez

Shayna Baszler

Zelina Vega

Emma

Fans are definitely making their opinion known that they are not completely sure who will walk away from winning this year's Rumble match.

CJ❌2K23 @Crucifixio

I wish the women’s Royal Rumble could have two winners. Because both Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez deserve to vie for a women’s title at WrestleMania. I’m really, really torn. Somebody help! #SmackDown I wish the women’s Royal Rumble could have two winners. Because both Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez deserve to vie for a women’s title at WrestleMania. I’m really, really torn. Somebody help! #SmackDownhttps://t.co/qBMlGfGUpB

With 23 spots left to fill in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match, that means there could be surprises with some debuts, women from NXT, returning veterans, or potentially an opening to the forbidden door.

Who would you like to see win the 2023 WWE Women's Royal Rumble match? Tell us in the comments section below.

