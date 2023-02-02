WWE seemingly doesn't have anything for female star; her last match was against Damage CTRL five months ago 

It seems like WWE doesn't have anything for current female star Aliyah, judging by her recent tweets.

Aliyah hasn't been featured on WWE TV for about five months at this point. On the September 12, 2022, episode of RAW, Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defeated her and Raquel Rodriguez to win the Women's Tag Team Championship. The 28-year-old hasn't appeared on TV since the loss.

Earlier tonight, Aliyah sent out a bunch of tweets hinting that she isn't happy with not being used on weekly TV. Here's what she said when a fan talked about her being silent on Twitter these past few days: "if only I had stuff to talk about …" The response has since been deleted.

Another fan chimed in and asked if she was still not cleared to compete. In response, Aliyah wrote that she had been cleared to compete since late October 2022.

When a fan asked her to return to the ring to tackle her boredom, here's what Aliyah wrote in her response:

Here's a screengrab of Aliyah's responses in case the tweets get deleted.

Aliyah has been with WWE for about eight years at this point

Aliyah was signed to a contract in March 2015 after spending about two years on the independent scene. She was an NXT mainstay for about six years.

During the 2021 Draft, Aliyah was moved to SmackDown. Her biggest moment came in January 2022 when she defeated Natalya in 3.17 seconds to score the fastest win in company history.

Aliyah has proven her mettle on more than one occasion in the past. At 28, she still has a long way to go. Here's hoping she is featured on WWE's weekly shows once again.

Do you miss Aliyah? Sound off in the comments below.

