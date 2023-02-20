Netflix's Pluto anime: Main cast, what to expect, expected release, and more

Pluto anime's announcement has caused quite a stir on the internet.

Pluto by Naoki Urasawa and Takashi Nagasaki is a sci-fi thriller manga with a global fan base. At the 2017 Annecy International Animation Film Festival, the manga was mentioned at GENCO's booth, but the anime was never officially announced. Studio M2 was making the anime at the time, according to GENCO.

On February 15, Netflix amazed everyone by announcing that the Pluto anime will be released this year. It shows how Europol robot investigator Gesicht tries to figure out what happened to a number of robots and people who died around the world, all of whom had horn-like objects placed on or around their heads.

With over 8.5 million copies sold, Pluto anime is finally on its way

Main cast

Netflix Anime @NetflixAnime



is produced by GENCO with animation production by Studio M2. PLUTO, the award-winning manga from Naoki Urasawa and Osamu Tezuka, is getting an anime adaptation! Based on Tezuka's legendary manga Astro Boy, the series will stream on Netflix in 2023. #PLUTO is produced by GENCO with animation production by Studio M2. PLUTO, the award-winning manga from Naoki Urasawa and Osamu Tezuka, is getting an anime adaptation! Based on Tezuka's legendary manga Astro Boy, the series will stream on Netflix in 2023.#PLUTO is produced by GENCO with animation production by Studio M2. https://t.co/N6xeLqAWn9

Netflix has also released a statement revealing the identities of the cast members for the Pluto anime.

Shinshu Fuji will provide Gesicht's voice. Shinshu is well-known to anime fans for voicing Rissoto Nero in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, Chandler in Seven Deadly Sins, and Zenjuro Saotome in Blazebub.

Atom is voiced by Yoko Hikasa, who is best known for her appearances in Dr. Stone as Hikutozai Minami and The Case Study of Vanitas as Veronica De Sade.

Ultimately, Uran's voice will be provided by Minori Suzuki. A Certain Magical Index III's Floris and The Record of Grancrest War's Emma are two of Suzuki's most famous roles.

Apart from these three cast members, no further cast member information has been released.

Where to watch and expected date

The Pluto anime has been in development for some time, and fans have no idea regarding its future as GENCO has not made any formal statements since 2017. But now, as reported, the anime series Pluto will be accessible on Netflix. The series will be produced by GENCO, with animation by M2STUDIO.

There is currently no formal date for the release of the Pluto anime. At Anime Japan 2023, the Netofuri Anime Special Stage will air on the blue stage on March 3, between 11:20 and 11:50 am JST. Thus, release dates may become available by the end of March 2023.

However, based on past precent, fans expect the anime to be released in Summer 2023.

What to expect

Pluto anime (Image via M2STUDIO)

The Pluto manga is based on Osamu Tezuka's 1964 Astro Boy's The Greatest Robot on Earth arc. The manga, which has won several awards and has been praised by many, goes deep into a future universe where an investigator named Gesicht finds a conspiracy theory while looking into the murder of Montblanc - that seven of the world's most renowned robots, which includes him, are to be dismantled.

Netflix also included a message from the creator, Naoki, with its announcement:

"I applaud the courage of everyone that has taken on the challenge of making an anime based on PLUTO. I am excited about the birth of this new series to win over people’s hearts. I hope that now more than ever, Osamu Tezuka's message reaches the world."

Co-author Takashi added:

"The animated PLUTO is the real deal, and in addition to this being Urasawa’s latest work, this is also a new Tezuka anime. I can hardly wait to see how this new generation of anime turns out."

The four-minute trailer for the upcoming Pluto anime shows beautiful animation, cars that float in the air, robots that kill people, and music that was made just for the trailer. Atom and his younger sister Uran are also featured in the four-minute video.

It would be fascinating to watch how well the Pluto anime does in theaters. Will we be blown away? You have to wait for us to catch our breath, and then we'll let you know. In the meantime, fans of Naoki Urasawa's work can choose between Monster and Yawara.

Poll : 0 votes