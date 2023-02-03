Make My Day anime: Is it worth watching?

Make My Day is finally out on Netflix, which continues to expand its anime library. The story for the series comes from Yasuo Ohtagaki, the mangaka of Moonlight Mile and Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt.

Since the anime has a wide variety of cast and staff members, one may feel like it could do quite well on Netflix. However, given the fact that there is no source material, it is difficult for viewers to decide whether it is worth watching.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Why Netflix's Make My Day could be an interesting watch for anime fans

If viewers start watching Make My Day, the first thing they might notice is the 3D CG animation. This can be off-putting for several anime fans, but they only need to watch a couple of episodes to get drawn in by the uniqueness of it all.

Speaking of animation, the anime's studio, 5 Inc. Anime, has animated another ONA Exception. In addition, it has also assisted several anime in their CG animations, some of which include Chainsaw Man, Jōkaku Gattai Oshirobots, and Heavenly Delusion.

Jim as seen in the anime (Image via 5 Inc.)

As for Make My Day's plot, it is quite intriguing. Here's how Netflix explains it:

"On a cold planet of ice and snow, mysterious creatures suddenly have appeared from the dark underground and have begun to attack the inhabitants. Can humanity survive the terror lurking beyond the horizon?

"The snowy, ice-covered planet Coldfoot is home to a precious energy-rich ore called sig. On the surface, the planet seems to be a crime-free utopia, but in reality prisoners are used for back-breaking sig mining. Jim, a young prison guard, rushes to the site of a sudden mining accident to find a mysterious creature attacking the humans."

Additionally, Make My Day isn't too long of an anime either. It only has eight episodes, each of which has a runtime of about 24-26 minutes, with the finale having a runtime of 29 minutes.

Marnie as seen in the anime (Image via 5 Inc.)

If these reasons don't convince you that Make My Day is worth watching, you should take a look at the voice cast, which is filled with talented artists.

Jim is voiced by Masaomi Yamahashi, who previously voiced Leonard Fibel and Jaill Wolfert in Rokudenashi Majutsu Koushi to Akashic Records. Marie is voiced by Ayahi Takagaki, who previously lent her voice to Taichi Mashima in Chihayafuru.

Meanwhile, Walter is voiced by Kazuhiro Yamaji, who is the man behind Kenny Ackerman in Attack on Titan and Bang in One Punch Man. Commander Bark is voiced by Akio Otsuka, who previously voiced Genichirou Fukuchi in Bungo Stray Dogs and Ekubo in Mob Psycho 100.

Walter and Jim as seen in the anime (Image via 5 Inc.)

Lastly, Cathy Beck is voiced by Atsuko Tanaka. She previously voiced Lisa Lisa in JoJo no Kimyou na Bouken and Konan in Naruto Shippuden.

To make things even better, Kensuke Ushio is responsible for the anime score. While fans may not be aware of him, he has created music for several anime, including Chainsaw Man, Devilman Crybaby, Japan Sinks: 2020, A Silent Voice, and Space Dandy.

Final thoughts on the Make My Day anime

Given its interesting plot, Make My Day is bound to captivate viewers if they can bear the drastic change in animation style.

Furthermore, the audience can binge-watch the entire series in a single sitting since every episode has a compelling story that will leave everyone wanting more.

