Netflix announces the release of Exception anime with an official teaser and key visual

During the Netflix Festival Japan 2021, on Geeked Week live stream, an announcement was made regarding the debut of a space horror anime, Exception. The anime series will be an ONA by Hirotaka Adachi, a renowned writer and filmmaker in Japan, commonly referred to by his pen name, Otsuichi.

Netflix recently unveiled the first trailer for Exception and surprised both anime and non-anime enthusiasts with its enthralling animation and amazing cast of characters. By partnering up with creators like Otsuichi, Netflix has started expanding its anime lineup in the upcoming years.

Continue reading further to learn everything about the anime’s newly dropped trailer.

Netflix’s sci-fi horror anime Exception gets a release window of October 2022

Otsuichi’s sci-fi horror anime Exception is set to stream on Netflix on October 13, 2022. Being an ONA, there is nothing much revealed about the anime. However, by looking at some of Otsuichi’s light novels and short story collections like Goth, Zoo, Black Fairy Tale, Calling You, and other prominent works, fans can have big expectations from the upcoming anime.

The anime is produced by Tatsunoko Productions, one of the reputed animation companies in Japan that produced Neon Genesis Evangelion, SKET Dance, Psycho-Pass 2, and A Town Where You Live: Crossing at Twilight.

Exception is being animated by the coalition of Tatsunoko Productions’ Bakken Record label (Mou Ippon!/Pandora to Akubi/Boku ga Aishita Subete no Kimi e) and 5 Inc. studios (Make My Day).

Here’s how Netflix describes the series:

"In the far future, humanity has been driven from Earth and forced to move its population to another galaxy. Members of a scouting team are sent to search for a planet suitable for terraforming. The crew is created through a biological 3D printer, but a system malfunction causes one of the crew members, Lewis, to emerge in a deformed state. As Lewis turns on his fellow crew members Nina, Mack, Patty and Oscar, a countdown to the end of the mission begins in the frightening darkness of the ship."

The Spaceshipper 🚀 @TheSpaceshipper exception (Oct. 13, Netflix)



"In the far future, humanity has been driven from Earth and forced to move its population to another galaxy. Members of a scouting team are sent to search for a planet suitable for terraforming." exception (Oct. 13, Netflix)"In the far future, humanity has been driven from Earth and forced to move its population to another galaxy. Members of a scouting team are sent to search for a planet suitable for terraforming." https://t.co/2DJlxpgztj

Chikahiro Kobayashi, who played Lang Rangler in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, and Tatsuya Fukuda in Ao Ashi, will play Lewis, the protagonist of the series. Takahiro Sakurai, known for his roles as Jircniv Rune Farlord El Nix in Overlord IV and Getou Suguru in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Movie, will be voicing Mac.

Yuko Kaida, who played Sylvia Sherwood in Spy x Family, and Tsukuyo in Gintama: The Final, will voice Nina. Takanori Hoshino, who voiced Nobuyuki Kai in Haikyuu!!, and Takayuki Chiba in Kengan Ashura will play Oscar. Lastly, Atsumi Tanezaki, known for voicing Hinatsuru in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and Anya Forger in Spy x Family, will be taking on the role of Patty.

Exception's staff

Here is a list of staff members who are involved in the anime:

Creator/Writer - Hirotaka ‘Otsuichi’ Adachi

Director - Yuzu Sato

Character designer - Yoshitaka Amano

Composer and Musician - Ryuichi Sakamoto

Studio - Bakken Record and 5 Inc.

Readers can keep up with the latest anime and manga news as 2022 progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das