Way of the Househusband season 2: Where to stream, where to read the manga, and what to expect

Way of the Househusband season 2 is currently available to stream on Netflix. Following nearly 2 years since the last season’s release, fans can finally check out fresh anime material for the smash-hit series. While the wait has been long, many fans are optimistic that this Netflix original anime will prove itself worth the wait.

However, season 2 of Way of the Househusband was not made fully available immediately, with the second half set to come out sometime in the months following the season’s initial release on New Year’s Day

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently known release information for Way of the Househusband 2, and more.

Way of the Househusband season 2’s New Year’s Day release marks beginning of highly-anticipated second season

Sheets and futons should feel LUCKY Tatsu went easy on 'em

As specified above, Way of the Househusband season 2 was released on January 1, 2023. The first half of the season aired internationally on Netflix immediately upon its specified release date.

Fans can also check out a free preview of the manga's latest volume on Viz Media's official website. Unfortunately, there is currently no official free way to catch up on individual chapters of the series. However, fans will be able to buy both paperback and digital copies of the series through Viz's official website and their associated retailers.

Season 1 recap

Way of the Househusband season 2 will continue the story of Tatsu, a reformed Yakuza who now finds himself content in his everyday routine as a househusband. He deeply loves his wife, Miku, and is willing to do anything she wants and anything he can to keep her happy. Tatsu eventually meets another ex-Yakuza named Masa, who teaches him how to be a good househusband.

Unfortunately, Masa is unable to pick up on most tasks in a timely manner, relying on Tatsu to help him with most of them. The two eventually meet up with other former Yakuzas and discover their current jobs. He’s also seen helping out these same friends in various ways so he can buy Miku presents for her birthday while still maintaining his househusband duties.

The rest of the first season mainly shows Tatsu helping out the other housewives and tagging along with them to cooking classes, volleyball practices, and yoga classes. His hectic days fly by, and his househusband skills enable him to assist others in a variety of unusual situations.

One unique aspect of the first season is the spotlight occasionally put on Tatsu’s cat, Gin, who has his own side stories of adventures around town. The return of Gin is one of the plot points that Way of the Househusband season 2 is set to expand on and introduce, and one that fans are especially excited about.

What to expect (speculative)

Netflix Anime @NetflixAnime



The Way of the Househusband: Season 2 hits Netflix today!

Way of the Househusband season 2 will most likely continue to focus on Tatsu’s adventures and misadventures as the series’ eponymous househusband. His tutoring Masa, assisting his other former Yakuza friends in various endeavors, and his continued participation in various activities with his housewife group.

The series also typically follows an episodic format, with the characters themselves being the connecting thread rather than an overarching plot or goal. As a result, each manga chapter and anime episode brings forth a completely new day and story for Tatsu and his companions than the last did.

Given this unique approach to the slice-of-life genre, it’s almost impossible to discern what could be up next for the newly released second season. Generally speaking, however, fans can expect to continue to see Tatsu, Miku, Masa, and Gin all continue their exciting adventures together as they learn a new way of life.

Follow along for more anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

