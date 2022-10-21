The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting English Dub reveals release date and voice cast

The 2022 anime, The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting, is finally getting an English Dub on October 20, 2022. Anime fans interested in the show should know that it's available to watch on Crunchyroll. For the uninitiated, the anime is essentially about a Yakuza enforcer who is assigned to babysit his boss' daughter.

This Seinen anime, as amusing as it sounds, currently has a 7.8/10 rating on MyAnimeList. Its original title is Kumichou Musume to Sewagakari, which reads The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting, in English.

Fans can find The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting's English Dub on Crunchyroll at 12:30 PM PDT on October 20, 2022. The voice actors for this Dub include:

Jonah Scott as Tōru Kirishima

Emi Lo as Yaeka Sakuragi

Christopher R. Sabat as Kazuhiko Sakuragi

Cherami Leigh as Kanami Kurosaki

Nazeeh Tarsha as Kei Sugihara

Y. Chang as Yuri Mashiro

The following voice actors are also credited with "additional voices" in the English Dub:

Katelyn Barr

Cherami Leigh

Lindsay Seidel

Dani Chambers

Luci Christian

Megan Shipman

Alejandro Saab

Chris Niosi

Information on The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting English Dub's voice actors

A key visual for the anime (Image via Feel, Gaina)

Some anime fans might recognize these voice actors for their past roles. Hence, it's worth pointing out some of the characters they've voiced before. Jonah Scott, who voices Tōru Kirishima in The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting, has also voiced:

Tatsu from The Way of the Househusband

Charlotte Katakuri from One Piece

Legoshi from Beastars

Formaggio from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

Randy Orlando from The Legend of Heroes: Trail of Cold Steel

The other main character of this anime is Yaeka Sakuragi. Her English voice actor is Emi Lo. Lo, has, previously voiced:

Lucy from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Suma from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Rena Ryuugu from Higurashi: When They Cry

Rinku Aimoto from D4DJ First Mix

Yoko Okino from Detective Conan: Zero's Tea Time

How to watch The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting's English Dub

This photo was taken before the new dub got added (Image via Crunchyroll)

Anyone interested in watching this show in English can do so on Crunchyroll. The English dub for this anime is not available on Netflix, HIDIVE, or Amazon Prime. It also has Spanish and Japanese dubs on Crunchyroll.

It's worth noting that the first season has a total of 12 episodes, with Season 2 still to be announced at the time this article was written.

