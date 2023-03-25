PLUTO anime's key visual revealed at Netflix Special Stage in Anime Japan 2023

PLUTO anime revealed its first key visual at the Netflix Special Stage in Anime Japan 2023, a well-known anime and manga expo that will be taking place today and tomorrow.

A popular manga, PLUTO is based on the legendary title Astroboy, created by Osamu Tezuka.

The creator, along with Makoto Osamu and voice actors of Atom and Uran were present on stage at the expo. They shared their opinions and their experiences during the auditioning stages and expressed their excitement about the creation of the series.

PLUTO anime: Everything we know so far

PLUTO anime's key visual revealed at Anime Japan 2023 (Image via Netflix)

The new key visual of the PLUTO anime features the main characters standing next to each other while posing.

The Netflix anime is set to make its debut this year and fans are quite excited for it. The manga is based on the Greatest Robot on Earth arc of Astroboy.

PLUTO will be produced by GENCO and M2 Studios will be tasked with animating the series. It is also noteworthy to mention that PLUTO will be streamed exclusively on Netflix. This manga is also critically acclaimed and has won several awards, including the Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize.

Voice actors and creators who worked on PLUTO anime (Image via Netflix)

The creator of the series, Naoki Urasawa, admitted to being unable to contain his excitement since this is a series that is quite close to him. He also believes that everyone from the team has struggled and put in a ton of effort in adapting the series.

Osamu Tezuka’s son, Makoto Tezuka, was also present on stage. He too expressed his excitement, adding that he was quite happy with the result. He stated that Osamu Tezuka had passed the baton to him and that it was a tough job to live up to his legacy.

The cast for the PLUTO anime

Atom, one of the main characters of the anime, will be voiced by Yoko Hikasa. She is a talented voice actor who has lent her voice to characters like Mio Akiyama in K-ON! and Frieda Reiss in Attack on Titan.

Uran, Atom’s younger sister, will be voiced by Minori Suzuki. Some of her popular roles include Liko in Pokemon Horizons: The Series and Benjamin in Sugar Apple Fairy Tale.

Gesicht will be voiced by Shinshu Fuji, who was Risotto Nero in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures: Golden Wind.

PLUTO anime: A plot overview

The popular Swiss robot, Montblanc was known for its contribution in the 39th Asian war. One fateful day, the robot was brutally murdered and people mourned its death. The former war veteran and robotic Europol detective, Gesicht is dispatched to investigate the murder of Montblanc. The detective uncovers a string of evidence that proves the existence of a mysterious entity that identifies itself as “Pluto”.

Gesicht also discovered that people are plotting the dismantling of the 8 specialized robots that had participated in the war. The detective undergoes a test of his skill and morality as he fights hard to retain the peaceful coexistence of humans and robots.

