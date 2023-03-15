Attack on Titan season 4 parts and episode count, explained

The hype for Attack on Titan season 4 is at an all-time high, especially after the emotional rollercoaster of season 4 part 3 episode 1, which was released on March 4. However, the division of season 4 into three parts has confused many people. Some anime-only watchers of the series are wondering about the number of parts that are set to be released in total and the number of episodes in each one.

Attack on Titan season 4 has been divided into three parts, with the first two having begun in 2020 and 2022, respectively. However, for first-time viewers hoping to catch up on the rest of the series before episode 2 of season 4 part 3 is released, this article has you covered.

Disclaimer: This article will contain anime and manga spoilers.

Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 is set to cover the conclusion of the manga

Attack on Titan's groundbreaking debut in 2013 established its success as a juggernaut in the anime world. Since then, the hype has only gone higher. 2020 also marked the transfer of production studios. The announcement of Attack on Titan season 4 (also known as The Final Season) caused a stir among fans worldwide after the reins of production were handed from Wit Studio to MAPPA.

Attack on Titan season 4 has been covering the Marley (chapters 91-106) and War for Paradis (chapters 107-139) arcs of the story. Of these, part 1, consisting of episodes 60 to 75, aired from December 7, 2020, to March 29, 2021. After 16 episodes, they were definitely going to require another "half" of the season to finish the plot.

Part 2, consisting of episodes 76–87, aired from January 10, 2022, to April 4, 2022. Yet, it became apparent that the final season would require a third half as it approached its last episode. Even part 3 (covering manga chapters 131–139) is set to be divided into two parts, with the first starting its release on March 4 and the second likely to be released sometime later in the same year.

Season 1 covered chapters 1 to 34 of Hajime Isayama's manga in 25 episodes, followed by season 2 in 2017, with about 12 episodes (chapters 35–50). Covering story arcs 'Uprising' (51-70) and 'Return to Shiganshina' (71-90), season 3 was the first segment to be split up, with part 1 (12 episodes) airing from July to October in 2018, before going into a hiatus until April 29, 2019.

Eren's story is set to conclude in the final episode of the second part of Attack on Titan season 4 part 3

The tale centers on Eren Yeager, who swears to wipe out the Titans after they destroy his community and take his mother's life. He lives in a world where humanity is compelled to live in cities encircled by three giant walls to defend them from enormous man-eating humanoids known as Titans.

Yet as the narrative continues, it becomes apparent that not everything is as it seems, and the political drama underneath the horror story comes to the fore. Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 ended with Eren Yeager beginning the Rumbling, in a seeming effort to eradicate all of humanity.

Fans can watch Attack on Titan on Crunchyroll, and catch up on the manga at Shonen Jump+ and Viz Media,

