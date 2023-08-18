In My Happy Marriage episode 7, titled Glamorous Lady of Summer, fans were treated to a spellbinding conclusion that left them with a flurry of questions and a sense of anticipation for the upcoming episode 8. The episode introduced a new web of mysteries and new characters, propelling the narrative into the next stage with greater challenges.

The episode's opening scenes showcase the aftermath of the Saimori House fire. Then, it takes a heartwarming turn as Kiyoka and Miyo are officially engaged. It also introduces Kiyoka's elder sister, Hazuki Kudo.

However, the wholesome episode takes a sharp turn towards its conclusion, once again proving that My Happy Marriage is not just another Cinderella story.

My Happy Marriage episode 7: The emperor is plotting something huge that will put Miyo and everyone in grave danger

Episode 7 of My Happy Marriage, after many wholesome moments, suddenly takes an eerie turn as it showcases Kiyoko waking up in the middle of the night, sensing a presence of a gift-user in their midst. This distressing revelation drives him to Miyo's room, where he finds her experiencing a nightmare.

Kiyoko's realization that the threshold is untouched is startling in this scenario, revealing that the mysterious happenings are tied to none other than Usuba.

The excellent execution of the episode keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, hinting at Usuba's involvement and some hidden evil intent.

Then the episode shows the performance of some unsettling rituals and the collapse of protective talismans. As skeleton beings with crimson eyes wreak devastation, demolishing the defenses designed to stop them, it becomes clear that the forces at work are far from harmless.

As the My Happy Marriage episode 7 progresses, Kiyoko's superior adds another layer of suspense by revealing a grave development - the opening of a grave with limited details available.

This heightens Kiyoko's anxiety as he considers the significance of this occurrence and its possible links to the ongoing supernatural phenomena.

Arata Usuba as seen at the end of My Happy Marriage ep. 7 (Image via Kinema Citrus Studio)

In the final scene, the spotlight falls on a new character whose identity is still not disclosed but according to the light novel, he is Arata Usuba, a character who is related to Miyo. Usuba's declaration that "it's time" and his sinister intent to pursue Miyo ends the episode on a terrifying cliffhanger.

With the introduction of these characters comes new dangers and long-buried secrets from the past, which will gradually unfold, adding depth to the evolving storyline.

The intentions of the Usuba family, coupled with their connection to the mysterious old man featured in episode 6, serve as the primary source of the sudden disruption.

The emperor as seen in My Happy Marriage (Image via Kinema Citrus Studio)

The old man is actually the emperor and the man he was communicating with is a member of the Usuba bloodline, Arata Usuba who goes by the name Arata Tsuruki. The connection between the emperor and the Gifted individuals has a hidden, ominous aspect.

The Usuba family was renowned for their psychic power, which allowed them to manipulate minds, and therefore, past emperors, who perceived the Usuba family as a threat and believed they could turn against the throne, chose to eliminate them. To escape persecution, members of the Usuba family opted to live undercover.

Miyo Saimori from My Happy Marriage (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Later in the light novels, it is also revealed how Sumi Usuba's marriage had been strategically orchestrated by the emperor himself to eliminate any future threats.

Considering the strength possessed by Kiyoka, and now with the relation with a Usuba, it's as if hell has broken loose for the emperor, who views them as a significant threat.

This emerging development of My Happy Marriage poses a threat to the lives of countless individuals, including Miyo, as it aligns with the emperor's big plan.

Under his command, the spirits of the departed Gift users are to be relocated to the countryside. In response to this situation, Kiyoka will have to address the impending challenge.

My Happy Marriage episode 8 is set to be released on August 23, 2023, at 11:30 pm JST. Stay tuned for more My Happy Marriage news as 2023 progresses.

