My Happy Marriage volume 8: Release date, where to read, and more

My Happy Marriage is a Cindrella-like story that follows the unfortunate life of Miyo Saimori, a girl born into a loveless marriage. Following her mother's death, her father brought in his new wife and daughter. Later when she got old enough to get married, she was arranged to get married to Kiyoka Kudou, a rumored ruthless army man. Due to the rumors, Miyo expected her life to become worse, however, it took a turn for the better.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Happy Marriage light novel.

My Happy Marriage volume 8 will be available alongside an OVA

Where to read

My Happy Marriage Volume 8 will be released on Friday, March 15, 2024. Similar to the previous volume, Volume 8 will also have a special set. However, unlike the last time when the light novel volume was bundled with a poster, this time it is being bundled with a Blu-ray Disc, which will include an original anime. Both, the volume and the disc will be shipped together in March 2024.

The original anime will be called Shiawase no Katachi (The Shape of Happiness). It is an OVA of the My Happy Marriage anime series and will be released alongside the light novel volume.

That said, there is a deadline to order the special set. The final day for ordering the special set is December 11, 2023. Until then, fans of the series can pre-order their special sets from their nearest bookstores.

While the regular edition will also be released on March 15, 2024, it isn't available for pre-order. Hence, fans will have to purchase it upon its release. However, considering that the volume's release is still over half a year away, Kadokawa has revealed that there could be some changes to the bundle or the release date of the same.

One can also purchase the light novel's e-books through its official website.

How did My Happy Marriage volume 7 perform?

Fans were glad that the series was finally getting the recognition it deserved. While the light novel was good from the get-go, it did not get much exposure at the beginning. However, following the release of the manga and the anime, the series was finally getting some exposure as fans purchased and read the light novels as well.

With this, fans were glad that more people had begun to read the fascinating story that Agitogi and Tsukioka were bringing to them.

Meanwhile, other fans compared the series' story and popularity to Horimiya, another romantic series that became popular following the anime's release. Thus, fans believed that Agitogi and Tsukioka's series was one of the best romantic series to be released in recent years.

