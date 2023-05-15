Is the upcoming Horimiya anime canon? Explored

The Horimiya anime is a beloved manga series that is written by HERO and illustrated by Daisuke Hagiwara. It follows the captivating journey of its characters and presents a relatable storyline that has resonated deeply with fans. As the highly anticipated anime adaptation draws near, enthusiasts eagerly await to see if it will faithfully adhere to the original source material and be deemed canon.

In the world of anime, the term "canon" refers to the material that is officially recognized as part of the original storyline. It represents the authentic and approved narrative of a series. Anime series are considered canons because they uphold the essence of the source material and adhere to the established events, characters, and overall continuity, ensuring a consistent and coherent experience for the audience.

Is the new Horimiya anime canon?

Canon refers to the material that is officially recognized as part of the original storyline. In the case of Horimiya, the manga serves as the primary source of canon content. It is the original work from which the story and characters are derived. When an anime adaptation follows the events and character development of the manga faithfully, it is considered to be canon.

Factors that determine canon status

Several factors come into play when determining the canon status of an anime adaptation. The first and most significant factor is the involvement of the original creator or the manga author in the anime production. If the author actively participates in the development of the anime, providing guidance and ensuring consistency with the manga's storyline, it is more likely to be considered canon.

Another crucial factor is the adherence to the manga's plot and character arcs. If the anime follows the events and character development as portrayed in the manga, it reinforces the notion of canon. Deviations or original content introduced in the anime may challenge its canon status, as it veers away from the established source material.

The role of filler episodes

Filler episodes, which are episodes not based on the original manga, are a common occurrence in anime adaptations. They are used to extend the series or provide additional content during production. Filler episodes can be divisive among fans as they often deviate from the main storyline. However, they do not necessarily negate the canon status of the overall anime series.

In the case of Horimiya, there may be filler episodes if the anime production team wants to expand certain aspects of the story or provide more depth to specific characters. While filler episodes may not be considered canon, they can still be enjoyable and contribute to the overall viewing experience.

The Horimiya anime: Canon status speculation

As of now, it is difficult to definitively state whether the upcoming Horimiya anime will be considered canon. However, the series has received significant attention, and the original manga creator, HERO, is actively involved in the production. This involvement increases the likelihood that the anime will stay true to the manga's storyline and be considered canon.

Furthermore, the promotional material for the anime has showcased scenes and moments directly adapted from the manga, suggesting a faithful adaptation. This attention to detail is a positive indication for fans who hope to see their favorite moments and character interactions brought to life on screen.

Final thoughts

The upcoming Horimiya anime holds great promise for fans of the original manga. While it is challenging to definitively determine whether an anime adaptation is canon before its release, several factors can provide valuable insight.

The involvement of the manga creator and adherence to the source material are critical indicators of an anime's canon status. As fans eagerly await the premiere, they can hope for an adaptation that faithfully captures the essence of the Horimiya anime and allows them to immerse themselves in the beloved world they've come to cherish.

