Where to watch Horimiya? Streaming platforms explored

Based on Hiroki Adachi’s four-panel web manga series, Horimiya is one of the most highly lauded slice-of-life anime with incessant popularity. The anime garnered a positive reception due to its immersive plot, fascinating characters, and the elements of romance. In the 6th Crunchyroll Anime Awards, Horimiya won the “Best Romance” award.

During the Anime Japan 2023 event, taking to the Green Stage, the cast members of Horimiya announced a new installment under production titled Horimiya - Piece. The new anime was revealed to adapt the feature stories from the manga that were omitted in the previous installment.

Since the new adaptation is set to be released in July 2023, fans can revisit Horimiya on the streaming platforms revealed below in this article.

Horimiya is available on platforms like Crunchyroll, Hulu, and many others

Funimation was the first to license Horimiya, and after the merger, Crunchyroll held the streaming rights for the series worldwide. The streaming platform has included the series in many languages. Hulu and Roku have also added the series to their enormous libraries. However, the platform has made the series available only in a few selective territories.

Media Link’s Billibilli TV licensed the anime and made it available to a few territories in Southeast Asia. Fans expecting the series to be available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ will be disappointed as the streaming giants have yet to add the series to their catalog.

About the anime

The series follows Kyoko Hori and Izumi Miyamura, two starkly opposite characters in the series who suddenly discover the odd similarities between each other, which becomes the foundation of their friendship. Kyoko is a popular high school girl; her peers take her as an idol. In contrast, Izumi is a recluse pseudo-otaku fanboy with glasses who tries to keep his distance from everyone.

Outside of school, Kyoko is a doting elder sister who looks after her younger brother and does housework most of the time due to her parents’ absence. Izumi is a laid-back guy with a punk-styled look, with several piercings and tattoos that he keeps hidden. After encountering each other’s truth outside the school, they agreed to keep their real personas a secret.

Here’s the list of the entire characters in the anime and their cast:

Kyoko Hori - Haruka Tomatsu (Zero Two in Darling in the FranXX)

(Zero Two in Darling in the FranXX) Izumi Miyamura - Kouki Uchiyama (Meruem in Hunter x Hunter)

(Meruem in Hunter x Hunter) Toru Ishikawa - Seiichirō Yamashita (Cid Kagenou in The Eminence in Shadow)

(Cid Kagenou in The Eminence in Shadow) Yuki Yoshikawa - Yurie Kozakai (Shiki Granbell in Edens Zero)

(Shiki Granbell in Edens Zero) Kakeru Sengoku - Nobuhiko Okamoto (Katsuki Bakugou in My Hero Academia)

(Katsuki Bakugou in My Hero Academia) Remi Ayasaki - M.A.O (Yuri Wakasa in School-Live!)

(Yuri Wakasa in School-Live!) Sakura Kōno - Reina Kondo (Nikaidou in Dorohedoro)

(Nikaidou in Dorohedoro) Shū Iura - Daiki Yamashita (Zeke in Attack on Titan)

(Zeke in Attack on Titan) Akane Yanagi - Jun Fukuyama (Lelouch Lamperouge in Code Geass)

(Lelouch Lamperouge in Code Geass) Kōichi Shindō - Taku Yashiro (Gugu in To Your Eternity)

(Gugu in To Your Eternity) Honoka Sawada - Momo Asakura (Ayuki Otosaka in Charlotte)

(Ayuki Otosaka in Charlotte) Kyōsuke Hori - Daisuke Ono (Jotarou Kuujou in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventures)

(Jotarou Kuujou in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventures) Yuriko Hori - Ai Kayano (Mashirou Shiina in The Pet Girl of Sakurasou)

(Mashirou Shiina in The Pet Girl of Sakurasou) Sōta Hori - Yuka Terasaki (Chidori Takashiro in Kiznaiver)

(Chidori Takashiro in Kiznaiver) Motoko Iura - Hisako Kanemoto (Erina Nakiri in Food Wars!)

Masashi Ishihama directed Horimiya at Cloverworks Studio, with Takao Yoshioka handling the series’ scripts. Haruko Iizuka designed the characters. The anime's opening theme song, Color Perfume, was provided by Yoh Kamiya, while Friends rock band performed the ending theme song, “Promise.” The new sequel of the series will see the return of the entire cast and staff of Horimiya.

Poll : 0 votes