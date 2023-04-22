New Horimiya anime gets first promotional video

The first promotional video for the new Horimiya anime was released on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The promotional video is a conceptual one and was titled the “Shuwa Kyun” version by the adaptation team. The video of the upcoming series features several returning characters.
While not necessarily a brand new anime series, the new Horimiya anime will adapt stories from the original manga that the previous anime series left out. The selective nature of adaptation from the previous series resulted in many stories being left out.
Fans are now eagerly waiting to see which forgotten storylines will make it into the new series.
New Horimiya anime series set to round out adaptation of source material
As mentioned above, the new Horimiya anime series, entitled Horimiya -piece-, is set to adapt stories from the original manga that didn’t make it into the previous anime series. Several cast and staff members are set to return for the new series, hopefully making it indistinguishable from the previous one.
The full list of returning cast members includes the following:
- Haruka Tomatsu as Kyoko Hori
- Kouki Uchiyama as Izumi Miyamura
- Seiichiro Yamashita as Yuki Yoshikawa
- Nobuhiko Okamoto as Kakeru Sengoku
- M.A.O as Remi Ayasaki
- Reina Kondo as Sakura Kono
- Daiki Yamashita as Shu Iura
- Jun Fukuyama as Akane Yanagi
- Taku Yashiro as Koichi Shindo
- Momo Asakura as Honoka Sawada
- Daisuke Ono as Kyosuke Hori
- Ai Kayano as Yuriko Hori
- Yuka Terasaki as Sota Hori
- Hisako Kanemoto as Motoko Iura
The returning staff for the new Horimiya anime includes:
- Director: Masashi Ishihama
- Series Script Supervisor and Scriptwriter: Takao Yoshioka
- Character Designer: Haruko Iizuka
- Chief Animation Directors: Haruko Iizuka, Akira Takata, Hiromi Ogata, and Yumi Shimizu
- Color Key Artist: Asuka Yokota
- Art Directors: Hisayo Usui and Yasunao Moriyasu
- Editor: Hiroaki Kimura
- Director of Photography: Yuya Sakuma
- CG Director: Katsuaki Miyaji
- Sound Director: Jin Aketagawa
- Music Composer: Masaru Yokoyama
- Animation Studio: CloverWorks
The series is set to premiere in July 2023, and the previous television anime series has recently begun airing again in Japan ahead of the upcoming release. Author and illustrator Daisuke Hagiwara first launched the original manga series in 2011 as a part of Square Enix’s Monthly G Fantasy magazine. It finally came to an end in 2021.
Hagiwara’s manga is in fact an adaptation of HERO’s Hori-san to Miyamura-kun four-panel series. The Hagiwara adaptation inspired the original television anime series, which premiered in Japan in February 2021. Funimation streamed the anime and its English dub.
