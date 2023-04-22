New Horimiya anime gets first promotional video

The first promotional video for the new Horimiya anime was released on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The promotional video is a conceptual one and was titled the “Shuwa Kyun” version by the adaptation team. The video of the upcoming series features several returning characters.

While not necessarily a brand new anime series, the new Horimiya anime will adapt stories from the original manga that the previous anime series left out. The selective nature of adaptation from the previous series resulted in many stories being left out.

Fans are now eagerly waiting to see which forgotten storylines will make it into the new series.

New Horimiya anime series set to round out adaptation of source material

Anime News And Facts @AniNewsAndFacts "Horimiya -piece-" Anime Trailer.



The new anime will cover the content that was skipped in the anime.



Airs July 2023; Studio CloverWorks "Horimiya -piece-" Anime Trailer.The new anime will cover the content that was skipped in the anime.Airs July 2023; Studio CloverWorks https://t.co/rBiyO3ZTPL

As mentioned above, the new Horimiya anime series, entitled Horimiya -piece-, is set to adapt stories from the original manga that didn’t make it into the previous anime series. Several cast and staff members are set to return for the new series, hopefully making it indistinguishable from the previous one.

The full list of returning cast members includes the following:

Haruka Tomatsu as Kyoko Hori

Kouki Uchiyama as Izumi Miyamura

Seiichiro Yamashita as Yuki Yoshikawa

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Kakeru Sengoku

M.A.O as Remi Ayasaki

Reina Kondo as Sakura Kono

Daiki Yamashita as Shu Iura

Jun Fukuyama as Akane Yanagi

Taku Yashiro as Koichi Shindo

Momo Asakura as Honoka Sawada

Daisuke Ono as Kyosuke Hori

Ai Kayano as Yuriko Hori

Yuka Terasaki as Sota Hori

Hisako Kanemoto as Motoko Iura

The returning staff for the new Horimiya anime includes:

Director: Masashi Ishihama

Series Script Supervisor and Scriptwriter: Takao Yoshioka

Character Designer: Haruko Iizuka

Chief Animation Directors: Haruko Iizuka, Akira Takata, Hiromi Ogata, and Yumi Shimizu

Color Key Artist: Asuka Yokota

Art Directors: Hisayo Usui and Yasunao Moriyasu

Editor: Hiroaki Kimura

Director of Photography: Yuya Sakuma

CG Director: Katsuaki Miyaji

Sound Director: Jin Aketagawa

Music Composer: Masaru Yokoyama

Animation Studio: CloverWorks

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll (via Horimiya) Hori and Izumi are so cute(via Horimiya) Hori and Izumi are so cute 💕 (via Horimiya) https://t.co/obCa2zBmGa

The series is set to premiere in July 2023, and the previous television anime series has recently begun airing again in Japan ahead of the upcoming release. Author and illustrator Daisuke Hagiwara first launched the original manga series in 2011 as a part of Square Enix’s Monthly G Fantasy magazine. It finally came to an end in 2021.

Hagiwara’s manga is in fact an adaptation of HERO’s Hori-san to Miyamura-kun four-panel series. The Hagiwara adaptation inspired the original television anime series, which premiered in Japan in February 2021. Funimation streamed the anime and its English dub.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes