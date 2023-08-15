My Happy Marriage episode 6 ending explained: Who is the old man opposing Miyo and Kiyoka's marriage and why?

My Happy Marriage episode 6, which was released earlier on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, saw Kiyoka rescue his fiancée from the clutches of her dreadful family. Previously, they had kidnapped her and attempted to force her into declining Kiyoka's marriage proposal. This was done so that Tatsuishi could arrange his elder son's marriage to Miyo, while Kaya married Kiyoka.

However, towards the end of the episode, another antagonist emerged who was vehemently against the union between the Kudo family and the Usuba family, that is, between Kiyoka and Miyo. This individual was none other than the emperor.

The emperor is out to harm Miyo and Kiyoka in My Happy Marriage episode 6

After Kiyoka had successfully rescued Miyo in My Happy Marriage episode 6, titled Determination and Thunder, viewers were taken to the residence of a mysterious old man, who, with his attendant, hatched a plan. As previously mentioned, this elderly individual is the emperor.

Within the series, viewers had already encountered references to the emperor on two separate occasions. Notably, the kimono store where Kiyoka had taken Miyo to get her kimono made was rumored to even make kimonos for the emperor.

Families with the Gift, such as the Saimoris and the Kudos, have served as the emperor’s retainers throughout history. Their supernatural abilities had proven indispensable in combating the Grotesqueries, which were usually imperceptible to the ordinary population.

Nevertheless, there was a dark side to the relationship shared between the emperor and the Gifted individuals. The Usuba family was renowned for their psychic power, which allowed them to manipulate minds.

Past emperors, who had perceived the Usuba family as a threat and believed they could turn against the throne, thus chose to eliminate them. To escape persecution, members of the Usuba family opted to live undercover.

With all this history in mind, Kiyoka found it rather odd that Sumi Usuba would enter into marriage with the Saimori family. Later in the light novels, it is also revealed how Sumi Usuba's marriage had been strategically orchestrated by the emperor himself to eliminate any future threats.

Given how powerful Kiyoka himself is, it is not difficult to deduce that the emperor has not taken kindly to the former's union with Miyo and instead feels extremely threatened. The emperor's discontent has been clearly aggravated by Tatsuishi's failure, as evidenced in My Happy Marriage episode 6. During this episode, the emperor explicitly stated that he wanted to crush the Usuba Gift.

But more importantly, in the previous episode, the emperor was shown giving his assent to his attendant, who appeared eager to act. While the anime has yet to reveal the specifics, the manga and light novel suggest that news of the desecration of the Burial Ground, which is the resting place for Gift users, will be announced soon.

This new development will endanger the lives of all individuals. Miyo will also be in danger, and all of this will take place according to the emperor's orders. He will have the spirits of the deceased Gift users relocated to the countryside. Kiyoka will then be called in to deal with the matter.

My Happy Marriage episode 7, will be released on August 16, 2023, at 11:30 pm JST. This episode will shift focus and bring Kiyoka's sister into the spotlight, as she will assume a significant role in Miyo's life.

