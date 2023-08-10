My Happy Marriage episode 7: Release date, what to expect, where to watch, countdown, and more

My Happy Marriage episode 7 will be released on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 11:30 pm JST. Viewers can watch the upcoming episode on TOKYO MX, KBS Kyoto, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. The episode will be available for viewers outside of Asia to stream on Netflix.

In the previous episode, viewers observed Kaya and her mother Konoko teaming up with Tatsuishi in an effort to force Miyo to decline Kiyoka Kudo's marriage proposal. Despite their combined efforts, they were all defeated, as Kiyoka arrived in time to rescue his fiancée.

But now there appears to be another antagonist in the way of Kiyoka and Miyo's marriage.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

In My Happy Marriage episode 7, a new adversary may try to undermine Miyo and Kiyoka's relationship

Release date and time of My Happy Marriage episode 7

Miyo (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

My Happy Marriage, produced by the animation studio Kinema Citrus, is based on the Japanese light novel series written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka.

The upcoming My Happy Marriage episode 7 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Standard Time - 7:30 am, Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 9:30 am, Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 10:30 am, Wednesday, August 16, 2023

British Summer Time - 3:30 pm, Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 4:30 pm, Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:00 pm, Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Philippine Standard Time - 10:30 pm, Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time - 12:00 am, Thursday, August 17, 2023

A quick summary of My Happy Marriage episode 6

Kaya (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

In the previous episode, Miyo found herself standing in a dark room, her wrists bound with a rope hanging from the ceiling. Kaya and her mother, Konoko, entered the room and demanded that she reject Kiyoka's marriage proposal.

Miyo surprised herself by refusing, even when subjected to physical violence by her stepmother and stepsister. She firmly believed that Kiyoka would come and rescue her.

In the meantime Koji guided Kiyoka to the Saimori residence, certain that Miyo was kept in an old storehouse. When they got to the house, Tatsuishi stopped Kiyoka and Koji from going after Miyo, and Shinichi sided with him. But Kiyoka beat them easily using his spiritual powers. Tatsuishi made another futile attempt to ambush Kiyoka. All it did was set the Saimori residence on fire.

Kiyoka then proceeded towards the storehouse. There he found Miyo almost passed out from Kaya's torture. He rushed to her side and took her in his arms. Kaya did not understand why Kiyoka wanted to save Miyo when she was not pretty, supernaturally gifted, or even a good servant.

Kiyoka (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

Kaya then offered to marry Kiyoka, believing he needed a capable partner. However, Kiyoka bluntly turned her down, stating he wouldn't marry someone with an arrogant attitude like hers.

While unconscious, Miyo had a dream of her mother once more. Her mother reassured her of the latent ability residing within her, although Miyo did not understand what she was talking about. When she woke up, she found Kiyoka patiently waiting by her side. Yurie also entered the room, shedding tears out of concern for Miyo.

Meanwhile, an elderly man appeared visibly displeased by Tatsuishi's defeat. He ordered a subordinate to carry out some plan, although the details were vague.

What to expect from My Happy Marriage episode 7?

The elderly man's plan might be revealed in My Happy Marriage episode 7 (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

It seems that Tatsuishi is not the only one displeased with the merging of the Kudo and Usuba families. However, the identity of this elderly man was not revealed in the previous episode.

This person could potentially hold a royal position, perhaps even being the emperor himself, considering the fact that the term majesty was used to address him. More importantly, My Happy Marriage episode 7 might unveil the details of a fresh plan being plotted against Kiyoka and Miyo.

