My Happy Marriage episode 6: Release date, what to expect, where to watch, countdown, and more

My Happy Marriage episode 6 will be released on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 11:30 pm JST. Viewers can watch the upcoming episode on TOKYO MX, KBS Kyoto, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. The episode will be available for viewers outside of Asia to stream on Netflix.

In the previous episode, viewers saw how Tatsuishi manipulated Kaya into becoming a part of his plan to break off Miyo's marriage. He went to the extreme of having Miyo kidnapped as he wanted to make her a part of his family.

In the upcoming My Happy Marriage episode 6, viewers can expect Kiyoka and Koji to team up to rescue Miyo.

My Happy Marriage episode 6 likely to reveal evil Tatsuishi's plan

Release date and time of My Happy Marriage episode 6

Miyo and Kiyoka (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

My Happy Marriage, produced by the animation studio Kinema Citrus, is based on the Japanese light novel series written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka.

The upcoming My Happy Marriage episode 6 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Standard Time - 7:30 am, Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 9:30 am, Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 10:30 am, Wednesday, August 9, 2023

British Summer Time - 3:30 pm, Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 4:30 pm, Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:00 pm, Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Philippine Standard Time - 10:30 pm, Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time - 12:00 am, Thursday, August 10, 2023

A quick summary of My Happy Marriage episode 5

Miyo in the pink kimono (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

In the previous episode the kimono made out of the pink fabric that Kiyoka had chosen for Miyo was ready. At first, Miyo was hesitant to accept such an expensive gift, but she felt happy about it, especially since it resembled the kimono her mother used to wear. To thank Kiyoka for the gift and Godo for driving Hana to their house, she chose to host a small dinner party.

During the event, Godo jokingly suggested that Miyo should leave the cold and strict Kiyoka to marry him instead. Miyo, however, took this seriously and confessed that she preferred her current husband-to-be.

Kaya (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

In the meantime, Tastuishi proposed to Kaya that she marry Kiyoka. He showed her how attractive Kiyoka was, and how happy Miyo was with him. Kaya agreed readily, but upon discussing it with her father, he flatly rejected the idea.

So, she approached Koji to break off her engagement, but he also declined. The next option was to convince Miyo to reconsider marrying Kiyoka.

The following morning, Miyo and Yurie visited Kiyoka's workplace to deliver food, as he often forgot to eat while busy. Unfortunately, Miyo forgot to bring the amulet Kiyoka had given her. On their way back home, she was abducted by some invisible men.

Koji asking for Kiyoka's help (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

Yurie hurried to inform Kiyoka about the kidnapping. Meanwhile, Koji had a disagreement with his father over his plans and was subsequently restrained. His elder brother later freed him and encouraged him to go and rescue Miyo.

Koji then hurried to Kiyoka's office, seeking his help.

What to expect from My Happy Marriage episode 6?

Tatsuishi (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

Now that Kaya is on the same page as Tatsuishi, viewers can expect to see how the latter will try to pressure Miyo to leave Kiyoka in My Happy Marriage episode 6. Miyo has begun to develop feelings for Kiyoka and genuinely wants to share her life with him. But she will be vulnerable to spiritual powers that could potentially force her to change her mind.

On the other hand, Kiyoka has developed strong feelings for Miyo, and knowing about the treatment she received in the Saimori household has fueled his anger. Being aware of Kaya's meanness, he would not accept her.

But at the moment it is of utmost importance for him to rescue Miyo with Koji's help.

