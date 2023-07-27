My Happy Marriage episode 5: Release date, what to expect, where to watch, countdown, and more

My Happy Marriage episode 5 will be released on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 11:30 pm JST. Fans can watch the series on TOKYO MX, KBS Kyoto, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. The episode will be available for viewers outside of Asia to stream on Netflix.

In the previous episode, viewers witnessed not only Miyo making a gift for Kiyoka but also the growing closeness between the two characters. Kiyoka has shown great generosity and protectiveness towards Miyo. Now that Tatsuishi's true intentions have been revealed, it will be interesting to see how he attempts to separate them in My Happy Marriage episode 5.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

My Happy Marriage episode 5 likely to reveal Tatsuishi's next move

Release date and time of My Happy Marriage episode 5

Miyo (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

My Happy Marriage, produced by the animation studio Kinema Citrus, is based on the Japanese light novel series written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka.

The upcoming My Happy Marriage episode 5 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Standard Time - 7:30 am, Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 9:30 am, Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 10:30 am, Wednesday, August 2, 2023

British Summer Time - 3:30 pm, Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 4:30 pm, Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:00 pm, Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Philippine Standard Time - 10:30 pm, Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time - 12:00 am, Thursday, August 3, 2023

A quick summary of My Happy Marriage episode 4

Sumi and Shinichi (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

The previous episode began with Miyo dreaming about her past. In the dream, her mother pleaded with Shinichi not to abandon their daughter just because she had not inherited supernatural powers. Shinichi stated that if he had come from an ordinary family, not a prominent one, he could have freely loved Miyo.

Following this, Miyo's mother assured her that her life would eventually change for the better.

After waking up from the bad dream, Miyo’s eyes fell on the wooden box containing the expensive comb that Kiyoka had gifted her. She approached Yurie seeking help on what to gift Kiyoka as a token of gratitude.

Yurie kindly lent Miyo a guidebook on handicrafts, and they decided that she would make a braided cord. With Kiyoka's permission, she went into town with Yurie, and before setting out, Kiyoka gave her an amulet to protect her.

Koji, Kaya, and Miyo (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

While Miyo was waiting for Yurie to finish shopping, Kaya and Koji, who were also in town, spotted her. Kaya was unnecessarily mean, insulting Miyo's shabby kimono and asking if she had been kicked out of the Kudo household.

To make matters worse, she suggested that Miyo should crawl on the ground and beg her for money if she wanted her help. However, Yurie rushed to rescue Miyo, and Kaya was taken aback that Miyo now had a servant.

That night, after hearing everything, Kiyoka approached Miyo and encouraged her to open up about everything that was troubling her. The next day, he arranged for Hana, Miyo's former maid, to pay her a visit.

Miyo realized that her assumption that Kiyoka would reject her because she lacked supernatural abilities was unfounded. He had already known about it and still accepted her.

Kiyoka wearing the braided cord (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

Miyo then confessed everything to Kiyoka, from her lack of powers to the ill-treatment from her family, and expressed her heartfelt desire to stay with him. Kiyoka embraced her and revealed his intention to marry her.

He then allowed Miyo to tie the braided cord she had made as a gift.

Later, while Miyo and others bid farewell to Hana, a number of origami birds spied on the Kudo household. It was then revealed that Tatsuishi was the one who was spying on them and he was quite flustered that Miyo and Kiyoka were actually getting along.

What to expect from My Happy Marriage episode 5?

Tatsuishi might play an important role in My Happy Marriage episode 5 (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

In My Happy Marriage episode 5, viewers can expect to learn more about Tatsuishi's course of action. Most likely, he will encourage Kaya to pursue Kiyoka. That way, he will be able to get Miyo wedded to his elder son, who was introduced in the previous episode.

However, since spoilers are not available, all of this is speculative.

The upcoming episode might also focus on Kaya, who was struck by how Kiyoka's beauty although she did not know his identity. Since Kaya cannot see her step-sister as deserving of anything, it is not far-fetched to speculate that she will grow intensely envious of Miyo's future partner.

Kaya might end up doing what Tatsuishi desires, but the question now is how he will plant the idea in Kaya's mind.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.