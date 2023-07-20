My Happy Marriage episode 4: Release date, what to expect, where to watch, countdown, and more

My Happy Marriage episode 4 will be released on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 11:30 pm JST. Fans can watch the series on TOKYO MX, KBS Kyoto, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. The episode will be available for viewers outside of Asia to stream on Netflix.

In the previous episode of the series, viewers witnessed Kiyoka paying more attention to Miyo while also trying to learn more about her. So, he took her to town and pampered her, but he also had a detective checking her background.

It seems that in My Happy Marriage episode 4, viewers will find out if the information he gathered on Miyo will have any impact on their budding relationship.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Happy Marriage episode 4.

My Happy Marriage episode 4 will reveal the fate of Miyo and Kiyoka's relationship

Release date and time of My Happy Marriage episode 4

Kiyoka and Miyo (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

My Happy Marriage, produced by the animation studio Kinema Citrus, is based on the Japanese light novel series written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka.

The upcoming My Happy Marriage episode 4 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Standard Time - 7:30 am, Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 9:30 am, Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 10:30 am, Wednesday, July 26, 2023

British Summer Time - 3:30 pm, Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 4:30 pm, Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:00 pm, Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Philippine Standard Time - 10:30 pm, Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time - 12:00 am, Thursday, July 27, 2023

A quick summary of My Happy Marriage episode 3

Kiyoka and Miyo (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

In the previous episode, Kiyoka invited Miyo to accompany him to town on the weekend. So, the next day, Miyo prepared herself as instructed, wearing the same furisode she had worn when she first arrived at the Kudo household. While combing her hair with her mother's comb, she noticed some of its teeth were broken.

Yurie suggested that Miyo wear some makeup, but since Miyo did not have any, Yurie generously provided her with her own. Kiyoka was pleasantly surprised by Miyo's appearance.

Kiyoka and Miyo then drove to his workplace to park his car before heading to town together. There, they encountered Godo, Kiyoka's close aide, who attempted to pry into Kiyoka's life upon seeing him with Miyo. However, Kiyoka promptly drove him away.

While wandering in town, Miyo was captivated by the shops and items on sale. When she realized this, she started apologizing. But Kiyoka reassured her, petting her head and telling her not to worry, as she did not inconvenience anyone.

Tatsuishi and Shinichi (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

The episode then shifted to Tatsuishi discussing his deal with Shinichi about Miyo marrying his eldest son. Miyo belonged to the Usuba family through her mother's side, and though she lacked supernatural abilities, her future children might have them. Tatsuishi was concerned that the Kudo family would grow stronger and pose a threat to other families if they acquired her powers.

However, Shinichi seemed unconcerned, being certain that once Kiyoka discovered Miyo's lack of supernatural abilities, he would end their relationship. Kaya, who overheard this discussion, became angry about them talking about Miyo. To calm her down, Koji took her shopping.

Kiyoka selecting a fabric for Miyo (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

Meanwhile, Kiyoka and Miyo went to a kimono shop that was rumored to have made clothes for the emperor. In a flashback, it was revealed that Yurie had discovered Miyo secretly mending her clothes. Kiyoka had also noticed her wearing worn-out clothes, which was unusual for someone from a prominent family. So, he picked a beautiful pink fabric, considering it a perfect fit for her.

Later, at an eatery, Kiyoka asked Miyo to smile more, as he had rarely seen her do so. Miyo admitted that she found him odd but immediately apologized for her frankness. Kiyoka, on the other hand, appreciated her honesty.

He told that if things went well, they would get married. This made Miyo consider hiding her lack of supernatural abilities, as she wanted to spend more time with him.

That night, Miyo found a small wooden box in front of her door containing a comb. She hesitated, feeling it was too expensive of a gift, but Kiyoka insisted she accept it. He recalled Yurie mentioning that gifting a comb symbolized a marriage proposal, but he dismissed any such association.

Kiyoka and the detective (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

The next day, Kiyoka discussed with a detective how Miyo's behavior was not typical of someone from a prominent family. The detective revealed that Shinichi and Kanoko were lovers before Shinichi was forced to marry Miyo's mother.

Moreover, Miyo did not inherit any supernatural powers, which likely contributed to her mistreatment by the Saimori family. He also disclosed that Miyo's mother came from the Usuba family, known for their ability to interfere with the human mind.

This last bit of information left Kiyoka feeling unsettled. On his way home, he was ambushed by shikigami, but he dealt with them with ease.

What to expect from My Happy Marriage episode 4?

The future of Miyo and Kiyoka's relationship might be the focus of My Happy Marriage episode 4 (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

Now that Tatsuishi has Shinichi's approval to do whatever he likes with Miyo's future, if Kiyoka rejects her, he will likely hatch a plan in My Happy Marriage episode 4 to remove her from the Kudo household.

Initially, it seemed that Tatsuishi had a genuine concern for her well-being, but it may actually be because he sees her bloodline as his golden ticket.

Meanwhile, in My Happy Marriage episode 4, Kiyoka's discovery of Miyo's connection to the Usuba family or her lack of supernatural powers could have a significant impact on their relationship.

Despite harboring suspicions from the beginning, Kiyoka had gradually opened up to her, but now he may become more guarded. But he has also made a concerted effort at healing her trauma. So, despite what he has learned, he might choose to stay by her side.

Finally, in My Happy Marriage episode 4, viewers can expect to see Kiyoka's efforts to uncover the identity and motive of the person who tried to attack him.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.