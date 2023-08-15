My Happy Marriage episode 7 preview gives a first look at Kiyoka's elder sister

My Happy Marriage episode 7 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 11:30 pm JST. Viewers will be able to watch the upcoming episode on TOKYO MX, KBS Kyoto, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. While viewers outside of Asia will have the opportunity to stream the episode on Netflix.

The eagerly awaited episode will continue the storyline from when Miyo was brought back to the Kudo's house after being rescued. According to the previews, fans will get to see Kiyoka Kudo's elder sister for the first time in this episode. It will now be intriguing to see how her character contributes to the narrative.

My Happy Marriage episode 7: Hazuki Kudo will be introduced in the anime

My Happy Marriage, produced by the animation studio Kinema Citrus, is based on the Japanese light novel series written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka. Since its release on July 5, 2023, it has risen to become one of the best romance anime of the season. Up until now, six episodes have aired, introducing some captivating characters.

In the upcoming episode 7 of My Happy Marriage titled "Glamorous Lady of Summer," viewers can expect the introduction of a new character, Kiyoka's older sister, Hazuki Kudo. The character voiced by Yoko Hikasa, will be making her debut appearance for the first time in the anime.

Hazuki Kudo's character design. (Image via Kinema Citrus Studio)

Hazuki Kudo is the daughter of Tadakiyo and Fuyu Kudo, and she is Kiyoka Kudo's elder sibling. Hazuki was previously married to Masashi Ookaito, and in the current timeline, she is the mother of Asahi Ookaito.

According to the light novel, the character is described as having a tall and slender stature, with loose wavy tea-brown hair. She also has a fair complexion and a gentle demeanor. Crafted by Yoko Hikasa, Hazuki Kudo's role as the elder sister of Kiyoka Kudo can add a new layer of complexity to the storyline as her presence becomes intertwined with the narrative.

What to expect in episode 7?

In the previous episode, viewers witnessed Kaya and her mother Konoko joining forces with Tatsuishi to pressure Miyo into rejecting Kiyoka Kudo's marriage proposal. Despite their combined efforts and continuous torture, they were all ultimately defeated, as Kiyoka arrived in time to rescue his fiancée.

Now the storyline will take a new turn as it enters a fresh stage, where Miyo and Kudo are confronted with even greater challenges. As suggested in the last episode, it appears that Tatsuishi is not the sole force dissatisfied with the union of the Kudo and Usuba families.

Expand Tweet

In the hunt for power and complex politics, an elderly man was shown to be planning something major with other forces to destroy the potential power Miyo holds as a member of Usuba's blood. However, the identity of this elderly man was not disclosed in the previous episode, adding to the suspense of the situation.

This particular individual might hold a position of royalty, possibly even being the emperor, as evidenced by the use of the term "majesty" when referring to him. Importantly, episode 7 of My Happy Marriage holds the potential to reveal the specifics of the greater plan being plotted against Kiyoka and Miyo.

Stay tuned for more My Happy Marriage news as 2023 progresses.

