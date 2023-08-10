My Happy Marriage episode 6: Kudo and Miyo choose each other over the world's wishes

My Happy Marriage episode 6, which aired on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, had everyone cheering for their favorite couple, Kudo and Miyo. After being abducted by her step-sister, Miyo endured terrible torture until Kudo and Koji arrived to rescue her.

However, it wasn't simple, as Kudo had to stand up against everyone and fight for his love, mirroring how Miyo held her ground and refused to give in this time.

This tale of comfort, understanding, healing, and blossoming love has been described by fans as beautiful and pure. However, it also carries its share of darkness that Kudo and Miyo must confront to protect their bond. Through the intricate plot and captivating character roles, once again, My Happy Marriage proved that it's not just another Cinderella story for children.

My Happy Marriage episode 6: Kudo rescues Miyo from the Saimori house

My Happy Marriage episode 6 began by revealing Miyo waking up in a storage room, her hands tied while she stood, with her ruthless step-sister Kaya and step-mother standing in front of her. As she regained consciousness, panic set in, leaving her confused about what she might have done to be treated this way.

It was revealed that this treatment stemmed from pure jealousy, as they witnessed Kudo, a powerful and charming young man, gifting expensive kimonos to Miyo and treating her with the respect she deserved.

This reality was beyond their imagination, given that they had always wanted Miyo to continue being treated like a servant or worse, thrown out on the streets.

Kaya and her mother as seen in My Happy Marriage (Image via Kinema Citrus)

They intended on separating Miyo from Kudo, with Kaya aspiring to take her place. Kaya demanded Miyo leave Kudo, attempting to lure her by suggesting she could stay at the Saimori house and have Koji all to herself. However, despite Kaya's efforts, Miyo remained steadfast, infuriating Kaya and her mother even more.

Kaya destroyed Miyo's kimono and cut the rope holding her up, causing Miyo to fall to the ground with her hands still bound. They subjected her to torture and beatings, yet she held her ground, placing her faith in her bond with Kudo and refusing to comply with their selfish demands.

Miyo declared that she had become stronger than before and chose Kudo just as he had chosen her. Her declaration of love further incited their anger. Meanwhile, Kudo and Koji were on the way to the Saimori house. Koji appeared more agitated during the car ride, urging Kudo to drive faster, while Kudo maintained a painfully calm demeanor.

Upon arriving at the entrance to the Saimori house, they found it locked from the inside. Despite Koji's constant banging, nobody responded. Kudo used his power, and with a flash of thunder, he destroyed the entrance to gain entry.

Kudo as seen in My Happy Marriage Ep. 6 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Inside, they encountered the heads of the Saimori and Tatsuishi families, Miyo's father and Koji's father respectively. Tatsuishi informed Kudo that he wouldn't see Miyo again when Kudo declared the reason for his presence.

This led to an intense fight, during which Tatsuishi attacked Kudo. However, Kudo effortlessly deflected all of Tatsuishi's attacks, demonstrating his status as the most powerful gift user of their generation.

My Happy Marriage episode 6 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Sensing Miyo's presence, Kudo proceeded with Koji towards the storage room where Miyo was being tortured. Tatsuishi launched a surprise attack from behind with a burst of furious fire, but Kudo swiftly shielded himself and Koji. The fire, however, engulfed the entire Saimori house and estate.

Tatsuishi asserted that he wouldn't allow Kudo to marry an Usuba, prompting Kudo to render him unconscious with a single powerful attack of his finger. When Kudo and Koji opened the storage room door, they discovered Kaya strangling Miyo, who was on the brink of death.

As the door opened, Miyo collapsed to the ground, too weak to celebrate her victory, yet relieved that Kudo had come for her. Observing the chaos outside, Kaya's mother rushed out in horror as their house was on fire.

Kudo rescuing Miyo in My Happy Marriage episode 6 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Kudo gently carried the unconscious Miyo in his arms, questioning Kaya about their intentions. Kaya asserted that Miyo was unworthy of marrying Kudo and proceeded to insult her, claiming that she should be the one marrying him.

Kudo intervened, silencing her nonsensical ramblings before losing his composure. With Miyo in his arms, Kudo rejected Kaya outright and departed. After everyone had left, Koji asked Kaya to leave the place as it was burning outside.

Koji and Kaya in My Happy Marriage Ep. 6 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Kaya berated Koji and questioned why he hadn't left with Miyo. In response, Koji fervently expressed that Miyo was the only person he cared about, and he didn't want her to grieve if Kaya died in there.

While Miyo was unconscious, she dreamt of her mother apologizing for not being able to be with her physically, yet urging her to believe in her inner power.

Elsewhere, in My Happy Marriage episode 6, fans saw a mysterious man receive news of the Saimori house incident, who appeared to be plotting to dismantle the accumulation of power with another man.

Upon awakening, Miyo found herself in Kudo's house, with Kudo at her side. He quickly embraced her as she stirred and then prevented her from apologizing. Meanwhile, Miss Yurie rushed into the room, relieved to see Miyo awake.

My Happy Marriage episode 6 concluded on a heartwarming note, portraying everyone content in the Kudo house, with Miyo reunited with her loved ones.

