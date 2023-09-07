My Happy Marriage episode 11: Release date, what to expect, where to watch, countdown, and more

My Happy Marriage episode 11 will be released on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 11:30 pm JST. The upcoming episode will be available on TOKYO MX, KBS Kyoto, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. Viewers outside of Asia can stream it on Netflix.

In the previous episode, viewers witnessed Miyo finally meeting her grandfather and cousin for the first time after spending most of her life unaware of their existence. However, this led to an unfortunate situation where she was led to stay in their custody, away from Kiyoka.

In the upcoming My Happy Marriage episode 11, viewers can expect to learn more about the Usubas, particularly Miyo's mother.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

In My Happy Marriage episode 11, Miyo will learn more about her mother and her bloodline

Release date and time of My Happy Marriage episode 11

Kiyoka and Miyo (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

My Happy Marriage, produced by the animation studio Kinema Citrus, is based on the Japanese light novel series written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka. The upcoming My Happy Marriage episode 11 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Standard Time - 7:30 am, Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 9:30 am, Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 10:30 am, Wednesday, September 13, 2023

British Summer Time - 3:30 pm, Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 4:30 pm, Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:00 pm, Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Philippine Standard Time - 10:30 pm, Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time - 12:00 am, Thursday, September 14, 2023

A quick summary of My Happy Marriage episode 10

Yoshiro Usuba (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

In the previous episode, Kiyoka escorted Miyo to the address provided by Arata Tsuruki. Upon arrival, Arata and Yoshiro Usuba, Miyo's cousin and grandfather, met them, respectively. It was revealed that Miyo lacked Spirit-Sight, the typical indicator of supernatural abilities in a person. However, she possessed Dream-Sight, an exceptionally powerful psychic ability capable of influencing the dreams of others.

The Usubas suggested that Miyo should stay at their place, where she would become healthy in no time with the protective barrier and their abilities. Moreover, she would no longer have recurring nightmares. Kiyoka found this proposition unreasonable, so Arata challenged him to a duel.

Kiyoka easily overpowered Arata and his clones. However, when Arata created a clone of Miyo, Kiyoka hesitated and ultimately lost the duel.

Kiyoka and Hazuki (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

Back at home, Kiyoka moped about the fact that he had lost Miyo but refrained from bringing her back, which irritated Hazuki. She explained to him that Miyo wished to be with him and was striving to improve herself for his sake. But she also desired to feel needed, so Kiyoka needed to go and bring her back.

But first, Kiyoka had to depart for work as he received news of the Grotesqueries, who had begun to unite their forces. He understood that prioritizing Miyo over stopping the Grotesqueries could lead to civilians getting hurt, which would ultimately cause Miyo to feel guilty.

Miyo (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

Arata, who also received the news, mischaracterized Kiyoka to Miyo, portraying him as callous and uncaring. He then disclosed the true extent of Miyo's powers: Miyo could enter anyone's dreams and brainwash them. Since even the most formidable individuals must sleep, no one was immune to her abilities. Yoshiro clarified that Miyo's powers had remained hidden thus far because of Sumi.

Meanwhile, Prince Takaihito observed the red sky and felt uneasy. On the other hand, the mysterious older man seemed ecstatic at the prospect of eliminating those who posed a threat to him.

What to expect from My Happy Marriage episode 11?

Kiyoka (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

In My Happy Marriage episode 11, viewers may expect to see Kiyoka working on a plan to stop the bands of Grotesquerie heading to the Imperial City. His efforts will decide the fate of the regular citizens who would otherwise be vulnerable to spiritual attacks.

But more importantly, viewers will be looking forward to learning the mystery behind Sumi's decision to seal off Miyo's powers and the possible circumstances leading to the breaking of that seal.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.