My Happy Marriage: How did Kiyoka become the commander of the Special Anti-Grotesquerie Unit? Explained

My Happy Marriage, with its gripping plot and compelling characters, has emerged as one of the finest romance anime of the year. It has captivated viewers, immersing them in a world of mystery, politics, the supernatural, and romance. At the core of the narrative lies Kiyoka Kudo, the story's hero.

Crafted by Akumi Agitogi, Kiyoka Kudo serves as the perfect savior of the heroine, Miyo Saimori. Often hailed as the Japanese prince charming by fans, he is a remarkable character with exceptional abilities that have earned him the role of commanding figure within the Special Anti-Grotesquerie Unit.

Kiyoka Kudo in My Happy Marriage (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Kiyoka Kudo has been designed to be the perfect hero for the My Happy Marriage storyline. He belongs to one of the most influential, wealthy, and powerful bloodlines in My Happy Marriage and is currently the head of the Kudo family and the commander of the Special Anti-Grotesquerie Unit.

As a member of the distinguished Kudo lineage, Kiyoka possesses a primary formidable gift: the ability to control flames, known as pyrokinesis, along with additional abilities such as electrokinesis and shield generation. As a result, he can generate flames, control lightning, and create force fields.

Kiyoka Kudo in My Happy Marriage (Image via Kinema Citrus)

While his extraordinary power might not be the most unique in the world of My Happy Marriage, Kiyoka's profound control over it and skillfulness set him apart from the rest, making him an extremely formidable and pivotal figure in the battle against the malevolent grotesqueries.

Grotesqueries are vengeful spirits awakened from the resting place of deceased gift-users. Considering the potential havoc these grotesqueries could cause within the imperial capital and among its inhabitants, Kiyoka's abilities are not just remarkable but also essential for ensuring the city's peace.

Kiyoka's journey toward becoming the commander of the Special Anti-Grotesquerie Unit is marked by significant challenges and consistent personal growth. From a young age, he was aware that he belonged to a powerful and gifted family, but this knowledge did not lead him to feel complacent.

Despite hailing from an immensely influential and renowned family, Kiyoka opted for a humble lifestyle and began training to refine his skills from a very early stage. His unwavering dedication and determination propelled him to become the most potent gift user within the entire Kudo family of the time, ultimately earning him the position of the family head.

Kiyoka didn't just become the head of the Kudo family; his immense powers, control over his abilities, formidable fighting skills, and strong leadership qualities made him the finest among the generation's soldiers. This exceptional set of skills came together, ultimately leading him to assume the role of the commander of the Anti-Grotesque Unit.

In summation

Kiyoka's rise to the position of commander was driven by a combination of factors, including his background, undeniable supernatural prowess, and authoritative role within the Special Anti-Grotesquerie Unit.

At the age of 27, Kiyoka found himself at the helm of not only the Kudo family but also the Special Anti-Grotesquerie Unit, competently leading both sectors.

The Special Anti-Grotesquerie Unit plays a pivotal role in the narrative of My Happy Marriage. Under Kiyoka's leadership, the unit is entrusted with the task of sealing away the awakened grotesqueries, preventing them from wreaking havoc and chaos upon the imperial capital.

Kiyoka's command isn't just about wielding power, but it also involves shouldering the immense responsibility of safeguarding innocent lives from supernatural threats, added to the role of training and cultivating an army of skilled soldiers to carry out these critical duties.

