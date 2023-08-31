My Happy Marriage episode 10: Release date, what to expect, where to watch, countdown, and more

My Happy Marriage episode 10 will be released on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 11:30 pm JST. It will be available on TOKYO MX, KBS Kyoto, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. Viewers outside of Asia can stream it on Netflix.

The previous episode showed how Miyo’s health suffered as she worked hard to become a fitting bride for the Kudo family. However, it was ultimately Kiyoka's hurtful words that proved too much for her, and she lost consciousness.

Thus, in the upcoming My Happy Marriage episode 10, viewers may expect the focus to be on whether there is a cure for Miyo.

Some surprising truths might come to light from Arata in My Happy Marriage episode 10

Release date and time of My Happy Marriage episode 10

Miyo and Kiyoka (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

My Happy Marriage, produced by the animation studio Kinema Citrus, is based on the Japanese light novel series written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka.

The upcoming My Happy Marriage episode 10 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Standard Time - 7:30 am, Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 9:30 am, Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 10:30 am, Wednesday, September 6, 2023

British Summer Time - 3:30 pm, Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 4:30 pm, Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:00 pm, Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Philippine Standard Time - 10:30 pm, Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time - 12:00 am, Thursday, September 7, 2023

A quick summary of My Happy Marriage episode 9

Miyo and Hazuki (Image via Kinema Citrus Studio)

In the previous episode, Arata Tsuruki took leave of Miyo after saving her from falling to the ground. The news of Miyo's deteriorating health disturbed everyone, particularly Kiyoka, who felt that Miyo's condition was most likely due to the Usuba bloodline.

Meanwhile, the Grotesquerie from the Grave attacked a person near the forbidden area. This increased fears about the Imperial City's safety. Kiyoka took matters into his own hands and deployed troops around the city.

Hazuki told Miyo about her marriage that afternoon. She got married when she was 17 years old. It was a political marriage, but she loved her husband, who was a kind man. He would comfort her when she got in trouble with his family for not being the ideal wife.

However, they had a big quarrel one day, and she left him and got divorced. Hazuki still regretted her choice and complimented Miyo for facing her difficulties and bettering herself.

Hazuki (Image via Kinema Citrus Studio)

That night, Kiyoka finally got time to speak to Miyo. Miyo had been feeling lonely and wanted to belong to the Kudo family, but she could not express it. However, Kiyoka eased her into admitting her feelings, assuring her that she could count on him and be herself and that he would accept her exactly as she was.

The following day, Arata paid a visit to the Kudo household to meet Kiyoka, but he was not there. Miyo greeted him instead. Arata accused Kiyoka of pressuring Miyo to become a proper lady without recognizing her true worth.

This disturbed Miyo since he was completely misinterpreting the situation. Before leaving, Arata gave her his business card and told her that he had a unique role for her.

Arata later met Kiyoka at his office and expressed his disapproval of his treatment of Miyo. He also offered his help if needed. Kiyoka then found out that Arata and Miyo’s mother, Sumi, were both from the Usuba family.

Kiyoka (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

When Kiyoka returned home, he confronted Miyo about why she had not told him about how she had been losing weight, fainting, and experiencing nightmares on a daily basis. Miyo explained that she did not want to burden him, but he said he should have stopped her from studying in the first place.

Kiyoka realized immediately that he had hurt her, but Miyo lost consciousness before he could make amends. With no other option, Kiyoka drove to Arata’s place with Miyo to find out the reason for Miyo’s suffering.

What to expect from My Happy Marriage episode 10

Arata will be seen in My Happy Marriage episode 10 playing a significant role (Image via Kinema Citrus Studio)

In My Happy Marriage episode 10, viewers may expect to see Kiyoka confront Arata about Miyo's condition, given that he has figured out that Miyo and Arata are related.

Thus, in the next installment, there may be disclosures about Miyo's condition, why she is special, and whether this is related to Prince Takaihito's warning.

