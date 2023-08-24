My Happy Marriage episode 9: Release date, what to expect, where to watch, countdown, and more

My Happy Marriage episode 9 will be released on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 11:30 pm JST. Viewers can watch the upcoming episode on TOKYO MX, KBS Kyoto, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. The episode will be available for viewers outside of Asia to stream on Netflix.

Previously, viewers saw Kiyoka investigating the Grave desecration case. At the same time, he was becoming increasingly concerned about Miyo's deteriorating health. He was mainly concerned about the spiritual presence in Miyo's room. Perhaps, in My Happy Marriage episode 9, he will find a remedy to Miyo's problem.

In My Happy Marriage episode 9 Arata's real nature might be revealed

Release date and time of My Happy Marriage episode 9

My Happy Marriage, produced by the animation studio Kinema Citrus, is based on the Japanese light novel series written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka. The upcoming My Happy Marriage episode 9 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Standard Time - 7:30 am, Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 9:30 am, Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 10:30 am, Wednesday, August 30, 2023

British Summer Time - 3:30 pm, Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 4:30 pm, Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:00 pm, Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Philippine Standard Time - 10:30 pm, Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time - 12:00 am, Thursday, August 31, 2023

A quick summary of My Happy Marriage episode 8

The previous episode revealed that the Grave was deep within the forbidden area where those with supernatural abilities were buried. Spirits who turned into Grotesqueries because of negative sentiments were sealed off here. However, the seal had been broken, putting the imperial city in danger.

Kiyoka, Okaito, and Kazushi then went to see Prince Takaihito. Takaihito informed them that he had received a divine revelation according to which dark times were coming, and there would be a battle to be fought where many lives would be lost. Personally, he informed Kiyoka that Miyo would face many hardships in the future.

Takaihito's warning deeply troubled Kiyoka. It led him to believe that the Usuba family was behind Miyo's current nightmares and would be accountable for her difficulties. The Usubas possessed the ability to read minds, pry into one's memories, and even slip into one's dreams, making them extremely dangerous.

Some days later, Arata Tsuruki, representing the Tsuruki Trading Company, was dispatched to meet with Kiyoka on behalf of the Imperial Household Ministry. He informed that only twenty percent of the Grotesqueries that had escaped from the Grave had been captured, highlighting that the ministry was low on manpower and needed Kiyoka's help.

That night, Kiyoka and his subordinates ventured into the forbidden area to conduct an investigation. Suddenly, they were confronted by the Grotesqueries. But Kiyoka easily annihilated all of them.

The episode then shifted to an elderly man observing a cherry blossom tree, musing that the Awakening was on the horizon. Arata, who stood beside him, promised that he would protect Miyo.

Meanwhile, Hazuki had been teaching Miyo how to act in social situations. She also took her to the town to assess her progress. But Miyo's health took a turn for the worse, causing her to faint. Fortunately, Arata was there to catch her before she fell.

What to expect from My Happy Marriage episode 9?

In My Happy Marriage episode 9, viewers can expect to learn more about Arata's exact motive behind wanting to protect Miyo. Arata has been portrayed as one of the antagonists, but if it turns out that he is not evil, then questions regarding the root cause of Miyo's terrible nightmares are bound to arise.

On the other hand, the old man could have been referring to the awakening of Miyo's supernatural powers in the previous episode. This is something that even Sumi had hinted at in one of Miyo's dreams. However, all of this is speculative at this point.

