My Happy Marriage episode 8: Release date, what to expect, where to watch, countdown, and more

My Happy Marriage episode 8 will be released on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 11:30 pm JST. Viewers can watch the upcoming episode on TOKYO MX, KBS Kyoto, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. The episode will be available to stream on Netflix for viewers outside of Asia.

Miyo paid a final visit to her old home in the previous episode, after which she got engaged to Kiyoka. Then she began to prepare herself to be a suitable wife to Kiyoka by studying the ways of women from prominent households.

Even after the incident with the Saimoris, Miyo's future does not appear to be safe. In fact, she may be in danger again, the details of which will most likely be revealed in My Happy Marriage episode 8.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

In My Happy Marriage episode 8 the details of the Unsealed Grave might finally be divulged

Release date and time of My Happy Marriage episode 8

Miyo (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio) Koji (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

My Happy Marriage, produced by the animation studio Kinema Citrus, is based on the Japanese light novel series written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka.

The upcoming My Happy Marriage episode 8 is set to be released globally as per the following schedule:

Pacific Standard Time - 7:30 am, Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 9:30 am, Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 10:30 am, Wednesday, August 23, 2023

British Summer Time - 3:30 pm, Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 4:30 pm, Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8 pm, Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Philippine Standard Time - 10:30 pm, Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time - 12 am, Thursday, August 24, 2023

A quick summary of My Happy Marriage episode 7

Koji (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

In the previous episode, Miyo learned that the Saimori household had completely burned down. So, she requested Kiyoka to accompany her to the site one final time. She went to see the cherry tree trunk her mother had once planted. But, upon touching it, the trunk crumbled into dust.

She ran into Koji as she was leaving, and the two chatted one last time. Koji informed her of his intention to travel to the old capital to train to become stronger. He informed her that as punishment, Kaya would be serving a family from now on. He also wanted to tell her about his feelings for her, but decided against it.

Later, Kiyoka and Miyo had their official engagement ceremony, which included signing some paperwork. This took place in the absence of their respective parents.

When Miyo approached Kiyoka with the request to grant her permission to redo her lessons to be a lady, Kiyoka responded by suggesting that he had the perfect tutor in mind. This person was none other than his sister, Hazuki.

Hazuki (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

Hazuki came over and got Miyo started by giving her some books to study. It was decided that two months hence, Miyo would join Kiyoka and Hazuki at a party. The primary objective of this would be to assess her progress.

Kiyoka awoke that night, sensing a spiritual presence, and dashed to Miyo's room, where he found her in the middle of another nightmare. Kiyoka understood this had to do with the Usuba because the barrier around the house was undisturbed. The next scene in the episode had several people engaging in rituals that resulted in the release of some terrifying beings.

The following morning, Major General Okaito called Kiyoka to tell him about an emergency that had arisen. The Grave's seal had been broken. The two needed to pay a visit to Prince Takaihito, who had recently had a divine revelation. The episode finally ended with a shot of the emperor’s attendant saying that the time had come for him to go after Miyo.

What to expect from My Happy Marriage episode 8?

Arata Usuba (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

In My Happy Marriage episode 8, viewers can expect to be introduced to Prince Takaihito, who is bound to have a lot to say about the grave situation. Kiyoka will be shown visiting him to gather more information about the matter. Furthermore, it remains uncertain whether this is connected to the emperor's conspiracy to prevent Miyo and Kiyoka's union.

Finally, the previous episode revealed the face of the emperor’s attendant. This character is none other than Arata Usuba, someone who is related to Miyo.

It will hopefully be explained in My Happy Marriage episode 8 what his personal motivations are for wishing to harm Miyo, given that he was never a part of her life to begin with.

