Attack on Titan Season 4: 10 Anime to watch while waiting for the final part

The Attack on Titan Season 4 finale is among the most anticipated anime installments of the year, not to mention that it is anticipated to be the grandest climax ever witnessed in the last few decades of anime history.

Hajime Isayama's masterful creation has brought forth a flawlessly crafted narrative that explores unfiltered themes such as racism, war, violence, discrimination, politics, and freedom. This exploration has resulted in the development of a deep, complex, and elite storyline.

The Attack on Titan season 4 finale, titled The Final Chapter special 2, is scheduled to premiere during the Fall Anime season of 2023, and although it's not too far away, there is still some considerable time before its arrival. Therefore, fans may look out for other anime series that share certain qualities with AOT, such as parallel storylines, similar themes, tone, or just overall entertainment value, to help pass the time while waiting.

Serial Experiments Lain, Vinland Saga, and 8 more series to watch while waiting for Attack on Titan Season 4 finale

1) Monster

Anime series to watch while waiting for Attack on Titan S4: Monster. (Image via Madhouse)

Monster, created by Naoki Urasawa, is a psychological thriller that emerged during the early 2000s and after more than two centuries, it has now become an online sensation. The series is best known for three aspects: compelling plot, thought-provoking themes, and the character of Johan Liebert.

Fans who like Eren from Attack on Titan would undoubtedly worship Johan, as he can be regarded as the greatest manipulator ever crafted in the world of anime. Similar to Eren, despite being the central character, Johan willingly embraces the role of the dark figure who brings destruction upon anything and everything.

Naoki Urasawa's Monster follows Dr. Kenzo Tenma, a brain surgeon, who decided to deal with his hospital's political bias by going against the wishes of higher authorities. This led him to operate on Johan Liebert, a boy with a gunshot wound on his head. However, the boy later grew up to become a "monster."

2) Vinland Saga

Thorfinn from Vinland Saga. (Image via Mappa)

Vinland Saga, based on Makoto Yukimura's manga, is a popular historical action and adventure series that is regarded as one of the finest anime series of the new generation. It captures the essence of Viking culture and masterfully portrays themes of rage, vengeance, violence, war, and politics through the captivating journeys of its complex characters.

Vinland Saga and Attack on Titan both place a strong emphasis on the personal development of its main protagonists, Eren and Thorfinn. Though they initially share a common foundation of blind rage, their paths diverge in strikingly different directions as they mature.

Nevertheless, both series masterfully presents the inner struggles and psychological battles faced by their respective main characters. As fans eagerly await the finale of Attack on Titan Season 4, Vinland Saga can be a great option to watch from the same studio, providing an equally engrossing watch experience.

3) Code Geass

Protagonist Lelouch vi Britannia as seen in the Code Geass series (Image via Sunrise Studios)

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion takes viewer into a world filled with political intrigue and mecha fights. The series revolves around the mysterious protagonist, Lelouch Lamperouge, a young man who gains the fearsome power known as Geass, which allows him to compel anybody to abide by his orders.

Code Geass, like Attack on Titan, depicts an enthralling story featuring politics and power. Both narratives start off with the protagonist losing their mother and possessing an intense desire to protect a loved one as they strive to create a better world.

Furthermore, both Lelouch and Eren are anti-heroes with morally questionable characteristics. Therefore, viewers who like Eren's character and want more such complicated characters, may find Code Geass to be an appropriate anime title to watch while waiting for the Attack on Titan Season 4 finale.

4) Berserk

Fans can watch Berserk while waiting for Attack on Titan Season 4 (Image via Liden Films)

Berserk is a historical drama rife with emotions, including rage, retaliation, pain, terror, and everything a man can feel. Through its exquisite visuals and captivating plot, it does an excellent job of capturing human emotion while the series takes viewers on a journey through a world plagued by war, corruption, and demonic entities.

Berserk (1997), Berserk (2016), and The Golden Age Arc - Memorial Edition (2022) are the three major anime adaptations. The film contributes significantly to character development and the study of the complex backstories. Thus, fans cannot miss any of them, especially the Original Video Animation.

While the anime adaptations may not match the greatness of the manga, they can still provide an enjoyable viewing experience. For fans in search of compelling, relatable characters within an intense and dramatic plot, the Berserk series is a must-watch.

5) Serial Experiments Lain

Serial Experiments Lain can be watched while waiting for Attack on Titan S4 (Image via Triangle Staff)

Serial Experiments Lain is a 1998 science-fiction anime. With an incredibly advanced plot for its time, Serial Experiments Lain proves to be thought-provoking and enveloped in an air of mystery. It delves into complex themes like identity, reality, and communication within the emerging world of internet and computer technologies.

The series follows the story of a shy and introverted high school girl named Lain, who gets drawn into the virtual world of the Wired, a vast network of computers and information that connects the entire world. As she goes deeper into the mysteries of the Wired, Lain begins to question the nature of her own identity and the reality of the world around her.

For fans who enjoy shows that challenge their perception of reality and blur the line between fiction and reality, much like Attack on Titan, Serial Experiments Lain is the perfect choice. This series will undoubtedly satisfy sci-fi geeks and mystery lovers alike as they wait for Attack on Titan Season 4 finale.

6) Oshi no Ko

Oshi no Ko can be watched while waiting for Attack on Titan S4 finale. (Image via Doga Kobo)

Oshi no Ko is the groundbreaking game changer in the world of anime, revolutionizing the industry by presenting an intense story that, although a work of fiction, impeccably portrays the dark realities of the entertainment industry.

Oshi no Ko is a story about a young mother, who was an idol and wanted to start a family. However, fate took a nasty turn and she was killed in cold blood. The story then focuses on Aquamarine and Ruby Hoshino, the twins of that late idol. The plot develops as the twins are drawn into the complex and dirty world of show business.

For fans seeking a plot that intertwines with reality while maintaining the dramatic and quirky elements of an anime series, Oshi no Ko is the perfect choice. One of the main characters, Aqua, possesses intelligence, a calculative nature, and manipulative tendencies, fueled by anger and a relentless pursuit of revenge, much like Eren of Attack on Titan.

7) Death Note

Death Note can be watch while waiting for Attack on Titan S4 finale, (Image via Madhouse Studios)

Death Note has to be one of the most famous anime of all time, and it is very deserving of the position as the story of the series in an absolute masterpiece. The series is significantly darker compared to mainstream shonen anime like One Piece or Naruto.

The core theme of the story is justice and the fair punishment for crimes. Death Note elevates the familiar theme of justice by introducing a character that prompts fans to question who the true villain is.

Light Yagami, the show's main character, stands as one of the most brilliant manipulators and a mastermind in a game of his own. Alongside other complex characters, he contributes to a dark and intricate narrative.

Fans who prefer dark stories and anti-heroes like Eren are certainly going to like Light and Death Note. This series is an excellent choice for anyone searching for an entertaining, thrilling, and complex plot where the line between good and evil fades away.

8) Into the Forest of Fireflies

Into the Forest of Fireflies can be watched while waiting for Attack on Titan S4 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The intensity and dominant priorities of Attack on Titan have sometimes overshadowed its romance part, but fans have appreciated the romantic undertone between Eren and Mikasa.

It represents an infinite and eternal love hampered by fate's cruel hand. For those yearning to experience a similar kind of heartfelt emotions, Into the Forest of Fireflies stands as a perfect option.

It tells the story of Hotaru, who gets lost in the forest and then gets rescued by a masked forest spirit named Gin. She comes to know that if the spirit came into contact with a human's touch, he would disappear.

Hotaru promises Gin that she will visit him again with a gift. Both of them developed a strong bond as Hotaru visited Gin every summer. The story shows two people who are closer to each other and yet quite far away, just like Eren and Mikasa.

9) Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer can be watched while waiting for Attack on Titan S4 (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer may seem like an unexpected choice, but it is an engrossing option that will keep fans engaged until the Attack on Titan Season 4 finale arrives. Both series offer interesting and rich narratives. Despite their contrasting protagonists, one common aspect that fans can find in Demon Slayer is the enduring bond of friendship.

Additionally, both series showcase the dramatic transformation of a loved one into the very entity they aim to defend against. In Demon Slayer, the story revolves around Tanjiro, who tragically loses his entire family and his sister, the only survivor turns into a demon. Tanjiro sets off on a journey as a demon slayer in order to protect humanity and find a cure for his sister.

10) Tokyo Ghoul

Tokyo Ghoul can be watched while waiting for Attack on Titan S4 (Image via Pierrot

Tokyo Ghoul is a popular anime series that attracts viewers with its deep story that revolves around Ken Kaneki and his identity conflicts. The series showcases horror in thrilling way. While not entirely similar, Attack on Titan and Tokyo Ghoul share major parallels, making the latter a great choice with its spine chilling plot and complex characters while awaiting the arrival of Attack on Titan Season 4.

Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world where flesh-eating ghouls hide among humans. After a tragic encounter, Kaneki Ken, the main character, undergoes a transformation, becoming a half-ghoul, which leads to his internal battle as well as the outer world, as he navigates his identity and attempts to preserve his humanity amidst the brutal and cannibalistic world of ghouls and humans.

