Is Blue Lock EPISODE Nagi canon? explained

It was announced that Blue Lock EPISODE Nagi will be receiving a movie adaptation soon. While fans were quite excited to hear the news, some seem to be confused with respect to the content of the aforementioned manga series and are wondering whether Blue Lock EPISODE Nagi is canon.

Blue Lock EPISODE Nagi is not canon and is a spin-off manga series. Recently, official sources also confirmed that the spin-off series will be receiving its own animated movie adaptation.

Everything we know about Blue Lock EPISODE Nagi

Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock (Image via 8bit)

The spin-off series is being illustrated by talented visual artist Kota Sannomiya. He was also responsible for the illustration of Tesla Note. This spin-off series has a total of 10 chapters:

Chapter 1: A Genius - 天才とは (Tensai to wa)

Chapter 2: Promise - 約束 (Yakusoku)

Chapter 3: Fool - バカ (Baka)

Chapter 4: The Game

Chapter 5: vs.Team Y

Chapter 6: The Emperor, the Idiot, and the Slacker - 帝王とバカと面倒臭がり屋と (Teiō to baka to mendōkusa gari-ya to)

Chapter 7: V -ブイ (Bui)

Chapter 8: I'm Not A Slave - 奴隷じゃないし (Dorei janaishi)

Chapter 9: Observer - 観測者 (Kansoku-sha)

Chapter 10: Mebae - めばえ (Mebae)

These 10 chapters of Blue Lock EPISODE Nagi will serve as the source material for the anime movie that was announced on March 26, 2023.

It is also noteworthy to mention that Studio 8Bit will also be animating the spin-off series. Their work for the original series has been well-received, making them the obvious choice for Blue Lock EPISODE Nagi as well. The manga sales of the spin-off series was impressive, but fans were certainly surprised to hear the news of a movie adaptation.

Blue Lock EPISODE Nagi plot

The spin-off manga is about Seishiro Nagi’s life before he was called to the Blue Lock project in Japan. This second-year high school student wasn’t all that active and had a rather lethargic lifestyle. However, the young football player realized that he is quite talented in football.

About Seishiro Nagi

Seishiro Nagi exhibiting his lazy demeanor (Image via 8bit)

Seishiro Nagi is a gifted football player who plays for Manshine City in the Neo Egoist League. He plays Right Wing for the team and is technically skilled when it comes to playmaking and finishing. His ball control is unparalleled and there are very few players who can replicate his ability in that aspect. He also has brilliant game sense, which can be witnessed when he initiates a play.

His playmaking skills are top-notch and is a massive reason for the team being effective in the final third. He displays pinpoint accuracy in his passes, and times it perfectly to match the attacker’s runs. He has also scored outrageous goals owing to his presence of mind and his creativity. His volleys are a nightmare for any goalkeeper since they are shot with extreme force without compromising on accuracy.

After the game against Japan U-20, he was considered as the best player on the pitch, making him one to look out for in this project.

