Bleach TYBW: The Sternritter’s Shrifts, explained

All the Sternritter have something called a Schrift in the Bleach TYBW anime.

Yhwach and his forces are fully prepared to engage in combat with the powerful Shinigami. However, they also need to contend with the special abilities of the their Zanpakuto, namely their released forms. Shikai and Bankai are unique to each and every Shinigami in Bleach TYBW.

Of course, the Sternritter are not without special abilities of their own. Every single one possesses a Schrift in the Bleach TYBW anime. These dangerous powers are what differentiate each Sternritter from each other.

Here's what viewers need to know about Schrifts in the Bleach TYBW anime

Yhwach is the Quincy Emperor in the Bleach TYBW anime. He is also the son of the Soul King. Yhwach is able to give away tiny bits of his power to select Quincy. By drinking his blood and performing a writing ritual, they will receive a sacred letter known as the Schrift.

Each of these letter designations are taken directly from the English alphabet. They also correspond with a particularly relevant ability. For instance, Quilge Opie was given the letter "J" for "The Jailer." He can use reishi to create inescapable prisons in the Bleach TYBW anime.

Schrifts are the main power set for every Sternritter. Of course, they also have other means of combat, such as the use of medallions to steal Bankai. However, the Sternritter are mostly feared due to their powerful Schifts. If any of them were to die, their powers would return to Yhwach.

On a related note, "Schrift" is the German word for "Script." The Wandenreich take heavy cultural influence from the real world Germany in Bleach TYBW. Tite Kubo loves playing around with various languages in his work.

Schrifts can also be referred to as "Shurifuto," which is the Japanese word for "Holy Letter." For all intents and purposes, most readers use "Schrift" when referring to Sternritter powers in Bleach TYBW.

VIZ Media uses the term "Sacred Letter" in their official translations.

A full list of Schrifts in Bleach TYBW

There is a wide variety of special powers in Bleach TYBW. Here's a look at the Schrifts from the most powerful members of the Wandenreich, including the Emperor and his personal guard, the Schutzstaffel:

Yhwach - "A" for "Almighty" (Sees into multiple futures and changes them accordingly)

- "A" for "Almighty" (Sees into multiple futures and changes them accordingly) Uryu Ishida - "A" for "Anithesis" (Reverses events)

- "A" for "Anithesis" (Reverses events) Jugram Hascwalth - "B" for "Balance" (Redirects good and bad luck)

- "B" for "Balance" (Redirects good and bad luck) Pernida Parnkgjas - "C" for "Compulsory" (Evolves itself and others)

- "C" for "Compulsory" (Evolves itself and others) Askin Nakk le Vaar - "D" for "Deathdealing" (Controls lethal doses in substances)

- "D" for "Deathdealing" (Controls lethal doses in substances) Gerard Valyrie - "M" for "Miracle" (Manipulates probabilities)

- "M" for "Miracle" (Manipulates probabilities) Lille Barro - "X" for "X-Axis" (Pierces and phases through space)

Lille Barro is the first Quincy ever to be granted powers by Yhwach himself. It should be noted that Gerard Valyrie and Pernida Parnkgjas always had their abilities, since they were the Heart and Left Arm of the Soul King. Yhwach simply gave their powers names when they were recruited.

Of course, this only covers a small portion of the Wandenreich and their powers. There are several more letters to go through the alphabet. Here's the rest of the Schrifts in Bleach TYBW:

Bambietta Basterbine - "E" for "Explosion" (Creates reishi bombs)

- "E" for "Explosion" (Creates reishi bombs) Äs Nödt - "F" for "Fear" (Induces fear into his targets)

- "F" for "Fear" (Induces fear into his targets) Liltotto Lamperd - "G" for "Glutton" (Consumes anything and everything)

- "G" for "Glutton" (Consumes anything and everything) Bazz-B - "H" for "Heat" (Manipulates fire)

- "H" for "Heat" (Manipulates fire) Cang Du - "I" for "Iron" (Provides a defensive skin)

- "I" for "Iron" (Provides a defensive skin) Quilge Opie - "J" for "Jail" (Creates a reishi prison)

- "J" for "Jail" (Creates a reishi prison) PePe Waccabrada - "L" for "Love" (Induces love into his targets)

- "L" for "Love" (Induces love into his targets) Driscoll Berci - "O" for "Overkill" (Powers himself up with every kill)

- "O" for "Overkill" (Powers himself up with every kill) Meninas McAllon - "P" for "Power" (Superhuman strength)

- "P" for "Power" (Superhuman strength) Berenice Gabrielli - "Q" for "Question (Creates doubt within her targets)

- "Q" for "Question (Creates doubt within her targets) Jerome Guizbatt - "R" for "Roar (Very loud screaming)

- "R" for "Roar (Very loud screaming) Mask De Masculine - "S" for "Superstar" (Empowers himself with adoring fans)

- "S" for "Superstar" (Empowers himself with adoring fans) Candice Catnipp - "T" for "Thunderbolt" (Launches thunderbolts from a distance)

- "T" for "Thunderbolt" (Launches thunderbolts from a distance) NaNaNa Najahkoop - "U" for "Underbelly" (Detects weaknesses in reiatsu)

- "U" for "Underbelly" (Detects weaknesses in reiatsu) Gremmy Thoumeaux - "V" for "Visionary (Turns fiction into reality)

- "V" for "Visionary (Turns fiction into reality) Nianzol Weizol - "W" for "Wind" (Evasion)

- "W" for "Wind" (Evasion) Royd Lloyd - "Y" for "Yourself" (Mimics appearance and powers of a target)

- "Y" for "Yourself" (Mimics appearance and powers of a target) Loyd Lloyd - "Y" for "Yourself" (Mimics appearance and personality of a target)

- "Y" for "Yourself" (Mimics appearance and personality of a target) Giselle Gewelle - "Z" for "Zombie" (Manipulates zombies)

Manga readers will have a lot to look forward to with the Bleach TYBW anime. Studio Pierrot will do a great job depicting all these crazy superpowers. It remains to be seen if BG9 and Robert Accutrone will have their Schrifts revealed in the Bleach TYBW anime, since it wasn't in the manga.

Some of these Schrifts are considerably broken, such as Gerard's "Miracle" or Lillie's "X-Axis." However, a few of them leave much to be desired, such as Jerome's "Roar" or Meninas' "Power."

