Bleach creator Tite Kubo to draw new art for Shonen Jump Issue 51

A week away from Shonen Jump Issue 51, Bleach creator Tite Kubo has some exciting news. As revealed on social media, the mangaka will draw a special poster for the Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War in next week's magazine issue. Not only that, but it will also feature an interview with Tite Kubo, TYBW Director Tomohisa Taguchi, and Ichigo Kurosaki voice actor Morita Masakazu.

The announcement comes amidst the already built-up hype for the ongoing Bleach anime. To the joy of anime fans, the series returned with its final arc and did so in emphatic fashion, looking better than ever.

Such an announcement left fans excited as Tite Kubo's work needs no introduction. Besides Bleach, he has released other works such as Zombiepowder, Burn The Witch, and several one-shots, including Ultra Unholy Hearted Machine, Rune Master Urara, and Bad Shield United, to name a few.

Fans of the series took to social media to share their excitement as work from one of the top manga artists is something to behold. They were ecstatic to hear the announcement and began sharing posters and sketches Tite Kubo had made in the past. Next week's Shonen Jump will truly be memorable for Bleach fans.

As with every bit of news, memes praising and hyping up the release of Shonen Jump Issue 51 flooded social media platforms. Popular memes and references filled Twitter and other social forums. All this is a testament to how much Tite Kubo's work is appreciated and looked up to.

Expectations and, more so, the hype is extremely high for Tite's Kubo illustration of the Thousand Year Blood War Arc. Returning after around 10 years, the arc follows the war between Quincy and the Soul Society. Thought to have been exterminated, the Quincy went into hiding and gathered their power.

Now, they made a return, led by the founder and son of the Soul King Yhwach, and declared war on the Soul Society. Calling themselves the Wandenreich, they took over Hueco Mundo after Aizen's defeat. Yhwach's aim - destroy the Soul Society, kill and absorb his father, the Soul King, and finally reshape all of existence into a new empire.

Other news

Asta, as seen in Black Clover (Image via Pierrot)

Apart from Bleach, there will be other exciting news in next week's release of the popular magazine. The author of Monogatari series NISIO ISIN will begin a new series titled "Angō gakuen no iroha" in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 51. Something to look forward to there as well.

Another piece of news stated that Jujutsu Kaisen and Black Clover will not feature in next week's release credit to a break. They will return in Issue 52 of the magazine. With their return, more information regarding the Black Clover Movie will also be revealed. My Hero Academia, which was on a break in the 50th issue, will return next week.

Next week's Shonen Jump will also be a milestone for Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball series as it will celebrate its 36th Anniversary. On November 20, 1984, the first chapter of the hugely popular series was published in Weekly Shonen Jump 51.

