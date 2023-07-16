Following the release of Bleach TYBW episode 15, fans of the show do not appear to be able to stop talking about it. The fifteenth episode of Bleach TYBW saw some amazing developments. The episode also revealed the direction that the story will take over the course of the following episodes.

Viewers have been praising Bleach TYBW part 2 for its breathtaking narrative and animation. Additionally, fans have lauded the introduction of each Sternritter character in great detail.

However, as the most recent episode of Bleach TYBW episode 15, titled Peace from Shadows, aired, there was a scene that drew everyone's attention, which was Ichibe chanting a poem during Ichigo's training and ending with Ichibe saying the word Irazusando. As a result, fans of the show have flocked to the internet, curious as to what it means and why he said it.

Disclaimer: This article contains heavy spoilers for the Bleach TYBW arc.

The significance of Ichibe's chanting and Irazusando in Bleach TYBW episode 15 explained

Bleach TYBW episode 15: What is Irazusando? Decoding Ichibe's incantation (Image via Pierrot)

As Bleach TYBW episode 15 began, the captains of the Gotei 13 engaged the Sternritter in combat as the Wandenreich launched their second invasion of the Seireitei. Not only that, but the episode also showed that as soon as Sternritter arrived, they immediately started their strategy to eliminate all of their enemies, starting with the Gotei 13 captains who lost their Bankai.

However, since Quincy's most recent assault, the Gotei 13 captains have discovered fresh strategies for combat without Bankai, as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 15. They used these to fight back and appeared to be successful. Furthermore, Kisuke Urahara also contacted Mayuri and informed him that he had perfected the process for recovering Bankai.

However, as Bleach TYBW episode 15 came to a close, there was a credit scene showing Ichigo Kurosaki continuing to move through the alternate dimension while Ichib Hysube reads a poem about something that has no beginning or end.

Ichibe continued to chant the poem and called itIrazusando. At the conclusion, Ichigo struggled and questioned how it could be so heavy in there and willed himself to keep going.

This credit scene from Bleach TYBW episode 15 prompted series fans to learn more about Irazusando and Ichibe's incantation.

What is Irazusando and what Ichibe was chanting?

To begin, Irazu means no entry, and Sando is a path leading to the entrance of a Shinto shrine, with a torii marking the beginning of the path; thus, Irazusando means no entry, Sando.

Now, to understand more briefly what Ichibe was saying or the significance of his chanting while Ichigo was moving along a path, we must understand that Ichigo was not just practicing; instead, Ichibe was determining whether or not Ichigo was a suitable vessel for the next soul king.

Bleach TYBW episode 15: What is Irazusando? Decoding Ichibe's incantation (Image via Pierrot)

As Ichibe was testing Ichigo, he then started to chant a poem, which is as follows:

"It begins, but does not end. Names wither in the silence. In an abyss of rolling clouds. Raindrops fill an empty vessel. Those who are unworthy to be a vessel succumb to its weight as it turns to stone. It breaks apart and turns to gravel. Pounding rain reduces it to dust. For such a vessel, there is no way out. But if one does not enter, there is no path. Those who are about to perish call it…Irazusando."

Now, fans will recall that, at first, it appeared as though Ichigo was approaching the Torii gate, but as he read this section of the poem up to--no way out, Ichigo started to feel a weight pressing down on him, and the distance between him and the gate seemed to widen exponentially. He questioned why it was so heavy.

Bleach TYBW episode 15: What is Irazusando? Decoding Ichibe's incantation (Image via Pierrot)

Now, if fans will connect it to the poem that Ichibe was reciting, then Ichigo is the soul king's vessel and is filled with raindrops of pressure to test whether he deserves to be the next soul king or not. However, if Ichigo is unworthy, he will be unable to withstand the force of the raindrops and will turn into stone. Eventually, Ichigo will disintegrate and be reduced to dust.

As a result, those who are unfit to serve as vessels will never be able to enter the Sando or will never be able to leave the path where Ichigo is currently and enter the gate, and will die in the path itself, giving rise to the name "no entry Sando" or "Irazusando."

Final thoughts

Bleach TYBW episode 15: What is Irazusando? Decoding Ichibe's incantation (Image via Pierrot)

Now that we know the meaning of Irazusando and why Ichibe incanted the poem in Bleach TYBW episode 15, it will be interesting to see if Ichigo is worthy enough to be the soul king vessel or if he will be turned into dust. However, it will only be revealed in the next episode; in the meantime, fans can catch up with previous episodes or read the manga.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.