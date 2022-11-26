Bleach officially reveals major information about OG Gotei 13

Mangaka Tite Kubo has released a new artwork of the original Gotei 13 captains, and more official information about them has also become available recently.

The Gotei 13 is Soul Society's military organization, consisting of thirteen divisions whose primary mission is to safeguard the Seireitei and guide souls to Soul Society.

Bleach fans witnessed Captain Yamamoto's devastating defeat by the hand of Yhwach in Bleach TYBW episode 6 and his subsequent death in episode 7. Episode 7 also included a lengthy sequence of the original Gotei 13, emphasizing their deadly nature and fighting prowess.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Bleach TYBW arc.

The original Gotei 13 were a group of thugs

Unohana when she was a part of the original Gotei 13 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The original Gotei 13 is a Shinigami organization founded by Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto, according to information released by the officials. The original Gotei were a group of thugs who were driven by bloodlust rather than pride in battle or belief in protecting people. Their sole focus was on doing everything in their power to defeat their enemies.

They were far more brutal than the current Gotei 13. Each of them had their own unique origins and some of them were great sinners.

Bleach fans will recognize Captain Unohana as one such reformed criminal, though her frightening side still emerges sometimes.

It is no surprise that the original Gotei 13 had tremendous fighting power, and in the war between the Shinigami and the Quincy, which happened a thousand years ago, they annihilated the army of Quincies and forced them to retreat.

The original Gotei 13 in the Bleach manga and the anime

The original Gotei 13 as they appear in the manga (Image via Tite Kubo/Shueisha)

Not only did the captains of the original Gotei 13 appear in Bleach TYBW episode 7, but Yhwach also repeated some of the information that has been released officially. We learn from him that Yamamoto has grown weaker since he originally established the Gotei 13 and faced off against the Quincies.

Indeed, fans learned that Yamamoto was not always the person he is now. Back then, he was a sword-wielding fiend who could not be stopped. He even treated his subordinates as throwaway, but now he does not want to burden Ichigo and Orihime.

According to Yhwach, this is because once peace was restored to the Soul Society, everyone softened and discovered things they loved and wanted to protect. Over time, they became weak.

The manga's treatment of the original Gotei 13 has been similar, albeit much more minimal. They were only shown as shadowy figures in one panel. Extra scenes have been added to the anime, which may explain their detailed portrayal in episode 7.

Tite Kubo's one-shot manga No Breaths From Hell indicated that all Shinigami who were captains or held a higher rank were cast into hell. Fans have speculated that there is a good chance that the original Gotei 13 will appear in the upcoming Hell arc.

This would also explain the new artwork as well as the detailed information that has been released.

