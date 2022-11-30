Bleach TYBW: Who is the Soul King? Explained?

Known as the "Lynchpin of Existence," the Soul King will be a very important figure in the Bleach TYBW anime.

Very little is known about this enigmatic deity. The Soul King was referred to by Kisuke Urahara and Sosuke Aizen many years ago, but he didn't make a proper appearance in the storyline until recently. He is best described as the god of this universe. The Soul King is the way of the world.

This mysterious being is responsible for maintaining balance. However, there are those who have quite a history with him, such as Yhwach and his followers. Soon enough, anime viewers will know what the Soul King is about in Bleach TYBW.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. It will also contain major spoilers from the manga and light novels

A brief synopsis of the Soul King and what he does in Bleach TYBW

He is the sealed god who ties all worlds together

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks BLEACH TYBW SOUL KING BLEACH TYBW SOUL KING https://t.co/H6SfA43Rw0

The Soul King has one main responsibility in the Bleach TYBW anime. He stabilizes the soul flow between various worlds. His absence would result in their collapse, which is why he must be protected. Concepts like life and death would lose their meaning in that case.

Through unknown means, the Soul King's main body was sealed up many years ago. He does not interfere with the Shinigami's affairs, but he is a very important figure in their culture.

The Soul King is protected by the Royal Guard

The Soul King is protected by five extremely powerful Shinigami in the Bleach TYBW anime. They all reside in the Soul Palace and have contributed heavily to Soul Society. It should be noted that it's a secretive organization. Very few people are even aware of their existence.

Here's a look at all the Royal Guard members, including their names and epithets. They will play a major role in the Bleach TYBW anime:

Ichibe Hyosube : "Monk Who Calls the Real Name"

: "Monk Who Calls the Real Name" Tenjiro Kirinji : "Hot Spring Demon"

: "Hot Spring Demon" Kirio Hikifune : "Ruler of Grain"

: "Ruler of Grain" Oetsu Nimaiya : "God of the Sword"

: "God of the Sword" Senjumaru Shutara: "Great Weave Guard"

The Royal Guard's collective power far surpasses the Gotei 13 in the Bleach TYBW anime. It's very telling how the former only showed up in the storyline after the latter was completely defeated by the Wandenreich's first invasion.

Each member of the Royal Guard carries an Oken, also known as the "King's Key." They are imprinted onto the bones of the Royal Guard in the Bleach TYBW anime. This allows them a safe passage into the Soul Palace.

His sentient limbs have been separated

𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 @det_critics - demonised. As you might guess, the right side gets all the honours instead.



Pernida, the left arm of the Soul King, sides with the Quincy. In fact, he's the most vocal among the Sternritter about Quincy identity.



Mimihagi sustaining Ukitake can be seen as the former siding - - demonised. As you might guess, the right side gets all the honours instead.Pernida, the left arm of the Soul King, sides with the Quincy. In fact, he's the most vocal among the Sternritter about Quincy identity.Mimihagi sustaining Ukitake can be seen as the former siding - https://t.co/oREBj8lQJC

The Soul King is so powerful that his body parts need to be separated from him. These sentient beings have their own personalities and powers in the Bleach TYBW anime. Only three of them have been shown so far:

Gerard Valkyrie is the Heart of the Soul King , with the power to create miracles

is the , with the power to create miracles Pernida Parnkgjas is the Left Arm of the Soul King , with the power to evolve

is the , with the power to evolve Mimihagi is the Right Arm of the Soul King, with the power to stop growth

Based on supplementary materials from Can't Fear Your Own World, Gremmy Thoumeaux is speculated to be another part of the Soul King. His powerful Schrift is known as "The Visionary," which lets him turn fiction into reality. This would put him right up there with Gerard and Pernida.

Yhwach is the son of the Soul King

Geoff Thew @G0ffThew @Midnitecaf



As for the Hitler part... just look at the quincy uniforms. @RichieRobertsVO Yhwach is heavily implied to be the deity that all abrahamic religions are based around (YHWH), representing a mishmash of their saviour figures, though as the son of the soul king, Jesus is the most prominent.As for the Hitler part... just look at the quincy uniforms. @Midnitecaf @RichieRobertsVO Yhwach is heavily implied to be the deity that all abrahamic religions are based around (YHWH), representing a mishmash of their saviour figures, though as the son of the soul king, Jesus is the most prominent.As for the Hitler part... just look at the quincy uniforms.

This key piece of information wasn't revealed until Yhwach defeated Ichibe Hyosube in Bleach TYBW. It turns out that he is the son of the Soul King, which explains why he cannot stand the Shinigami. Yhwach believes that his father has been greatly humiliated in his sealed form.

Of course, this relationship also fits with the Abrahamic motif of the Quincy leader. Yhwach shares many similarities with Jesus Christ, whom many Christians believe to be the Son of God. Series creator Tite Kubo loves to play around with various religions and mythologies in his own work.

He will eventually absorb his father's powers in Bleach TYBW. However, in a dramatic twist of fate, he would suffer the same fate as his father. Yhwach's defeat at the hands of Ichigo Kurosaki ensured that he will become the lynchpin that holds all the worlds together.

His backstory in the light novels

Gerald51mAK @gerald51m



amazon.com/dp/1974713288?… Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World, Vol 3 PFJZVJ3 Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World, Vol 3 PFJZVJ3amazon.com/dp/1974713288?…

The following information is based on Can't Fear Your Own World, a canon light novel that takes place after Bleach TYBW. It provides a deeper look at the Soul King's backstory, along with some historical lore.

A million years ago, Hollows dominated the chaotic landscape of the ancient world. The Soul King emerged to protect his people and destroyed many Hollows in his wake. However, this left the world unstable, so five powerful beings decided to seal God's powers for their own good.

Eventually, they split the primordial world into three different ones. They are responsible for the creation of Soul Society and Hueco Mundo, not to mention the human world that Ichigo resides in.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Poll : 0 votes