Bleach TYBW: Can Ichigo and the current captains win against the original Gotei 13? Explained

Captain Yamamoto was tragically killed in Bleach TYBW, but mangaka Tite Kubo recently released a picture of the original Gotei 13 captains. They are also expected to appear in the next episode of Bleach TYBW, which will air on November 22.

While the Gotei 13 were only depicted as shadowy figures in the original manga, the anime has been adding extra scenes that may explain the detailed sketching out of the individual characters. They may also appear in the upcoming Hell arc.

How do the powers of the original Gotei 13 compare with the current Gotei 13 from Bleach TYBW?

Who were the original Gotei 13?

Anime News And Facts @AniNewsAndFacts New BLEACH art by Tite Kubo of the original Gotei 13. New BLEACH art by Tite Kubo of the original Gotei 13. https://t.co/tczPxJFYOF

While the history of the original Gotei 13 is largely a mystery, it is known that Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto founded the organization over a thousand years ago.

He was the captain of the Gotei 13's 1st Division and the Captain-Commander of the entire Gotei 13 since its inception. Yachiru Unohana was the first Kenpachi of the original Gotei 13.

Some information about the other Gotei 13 captains can be gleaned from the character designs in the new image.

For example, the character with darker skin and golden eyes is most likely an ancestor of Yoruichi Shihouin, whereas the captain with a fur collar is most likely an ancestor of the Beast clan. Similarly, among the captains are members of the Shiba and Kuchiki clans.

Can the current Gotei 13 hold its own against the original Gotei 13?

The original Gotei 13 (Image via Tite Kubo/Shueisha)

The current Gotei 13 is undeniably strong, as they will triumph over the meticulously planned and executed Quincy attack against the Soul Society led by Quincy King Yhwach himself. However, the current Gotei 13 is unlikely to match the powers of the original Gotei 13.

Following Yamamoto's death at the hands of Yhwach, Shunsui Kyoraku was appointed Captain Commander of the Gotei 13. His Bankai is stunning in its dramatic splendor. However, as demonstrated in Bleach TYBW episode 6, Yamamoto's Zanka no Tachi can outclass any other Bankai in an instant.

Other captains, such as Hyorinmaru and Kenpachi Zaraki, will make significant progress during the Bleach TYBW arc, but few of them will be the type of killing machines that existed a thousand years ago.

Shinsui stated that the original Gotei 13 were the strongest in Gotei 13 history. Yhwach had described them as ruthless assassins. They were all criminals, including Unohana, and they were feared. So there is no doubt that the group was led by the ruthless Yamamoto, who was far more ruthless in his youth than he is now. He had little regard for his subordinates at the time and considered them dispensable.

So, even though Ichigo has enormous powers now, and his powers will only grow as the Bleach TYBW progresses, he can only do so much against a horde of merciless killers.

The captains of the current Gotei 13 from Bleach TYBW were born after the Soul Society achieved peace. As a result, they are not as powerful as the Shinigami who fought the mighty Quincy army a thousand years ago.

Yamamoto was so powerful that he did not even need to use his Bankai back then. It will obviously not be an easy contest for the original Gotei 13 either, but in the end, they are likely to emerge victorious against the current Gotei 13.

