Bleach TYBW episode 16: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Bleach TYBW episode 16 will be broadcast on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 11 pm JST. With the fight between the Shinigami and Stenrritters having begun, fans can expect the same to continue in the next episode. The anime will be available to watch on TV TOKYO and other Japanese television networks.

The previous episode saw the Sternritters following Yhwach's orders as they tried to eliminate all enemies instantly. They focused on the Gotei 13 captains who lost their Bankai as they wished to destroy all their hope. While the captains were remarkably able to fight back, it seemed like their strength fell short against the Sternritters.

The Gotei 13 Captains may reclaim their Bankai in Bleach TYBW episode 16

Release date and time, where to watch

Rangiku and Toshiro as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach TYBW episode 16 will be titled The Fundamental Virulence. The episode is set to be released on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 11 pm JST in Japan. The release time for the same will vary depending on different time zones and regions all across the world.

The sixteenth episode of Bleach TYBW will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am, Saturday, July 22

Central Standard Time: 8 am, Saturday, July 22

Eastern Standard Time: 9 am, Saturday, July 22

British Standard Time: 2 pm, Saturday, July 22

Central European Time: 3 pm, Saturday, July 22

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 pm, Saturday, July 22

Philippine Standard Time: 10 pm, Saturday, July 22

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Saturday, July 22

Bazz-B as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach TYBW episode 16 will be first broadcast on TV Tokyo, along with other Japanese TV networks. The anime will also be available to stream exclusively in the United States on Hulu. Additionally, it will be available for simulcast in select countries outside the US via Disney+.

The anime is also available to watch in the Asia-Pacific region on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel's Ani-One Asia Ultra service and on Netflix in select countries.

Recap of Bleach TYBW episode 15

Jugram as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach TYBW episode 15, titled Peace from the Shadows, revealed Wandenreich's location as the Quincy were seemingly always hidden within the Seireitei's shadows. Upon their arrival, they instantly began their plan to annihilate all their enemies, starting with the Gotei 13 captains who lost their Bankai.

However, since the Quincy's last attack, the Gotei 13 captains had managed to find new ways to fight without Bankai. Using those, they did fight back and seemed successful in the same. However, the Sternritter's strength managed to overpower them. Elsewhere, Ichigo was still training with Ichibei.

What to expect from Bleach TYBW episode 16?

Mayuri as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach TYBW episode 16, titled The Fundamental Virulence, will most likely see Kisuke Urahara reveal how the Shinigami will be able to claim their stolen Bankai. Upon learning that, Mayuri Kurotsuchi could inform the same to his fellow Gotei 13 captains. If the method does work, the Gotei 13 captains could possibly get to use their Bankai with their enhanced strength.

Fans should also note that there are several characters in the anime, whose faces haven't been revealed till now. Thus, fans can expect those characters to be revealed in the next episode as well.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.