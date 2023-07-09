Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 2 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 11 pm JST, on Tokyo TV, and other affiliated channels. Moreover, the episode will also be available for streaming on Hulu, Disney+, Ani-One Asia, and Netflix. The grand return of Bleach TYBW featured some scintillating animation as the first episode premiered on July 8, 2023.

Marked by the genius of Tomohisa Taguchi, the series director, and composer, Bleach TYBW part 2 is expected to wow its audience. The anime adaptation of Tite Kubo's Bleach Thousand Year Blood War arc was awaited by many and just like the first season, the first episode of this installment had fans hooked to the screen.

Viewers now await the release of Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 2, which will continue the fight between the Shinigami and the Quincy.

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 2 will reveal a major secret

Release date and time, and where to watch Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 2

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 2, titled Peace from the Shadows, will be released on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 11:00 pm JST, on Japanese local channels, such as TV Tokyo and its affiliated channels. The release timings for the episode are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones.

Japanese Standard Time: Saturday, July 15, at 11:00 pm

Central Standard Time: Saturday, July 15, at 8:00 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, July 15, at 9:00 am

British Standard Time: Saturday, July 15, at 2:00 pm

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, July 15, at 7:30 am

Central European Time: Saturday, July 15, at 3:00 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, July 15, at 9:00 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Saturday, July 15, 10:00 pm

Australia Central Standard Time: Saturday, July 15, 11:30 pm

Tokyo TV, Hiroshima TV, TV Shizuoka, and other affiliated TV networks will broadcast the episode. Moreover, the episode will also be available for streaming via Hulu, exclusively in the United States. In addition, selected countries outside the USA will be able to enjoy Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 2 on Disney+. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll hasn't bought the rights to broadcast Bleach TYBW.

Bleach fans from South and South-East Asia should be able to stream the second episode on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel (UTC+8). However, they need to purchase the Ani-One Asia Ultra Membership to be able to stream the same. Additionally, fans from Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Thailand, and other countries, may enjoy Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 2 on Netflix.

A short recap of Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 1

The first episode of Bleach TYBW had a lot of anime-only scenes, and covered four chapters, starting from 543 to 546. The episode featured Yhwach's birth and also highlighted Yhwach, who introduced his successor, Uryu Ishida to his comrades, the Sternrittres, much to their dislike.

Additionally, an anime-only scene of Ichigo's training and conversation with Ichibei Hyosubei was also shown in the episode. Back in the Hueco Mundo, Orihime Inoue and Chad were seen training for the impending fight.

Uryu Ishida drinking Yhwach's blood from the chalice (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One of the major highlights of the episode was the scene of the ritual where Uryu drank Yhwach's blood from the chalice and was granted the Schrift A. The last scene of the episode saw Seireitei collapsing and in place of Seireitei, an ominous empire emerged. Yhwach and his army came, once again, to cause havoc upon the soul society.

What to expect from Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 2?

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 2 will introduce one of the powerful Sternritters, Bazz B, who will lock in a duel with the Captain of the 10th Division of Gotei 13, Toshiro Hitsugaya, and his lieutenant, Rangiko Matsumoto. The strength of Bazz B's Schrift 'H,' The Heat, will also be featured.

Apart from this, the episode will also highlight the Sternritter, BG9, who will fight the Captain of the 2nd Division, Soifon, and Lieutenant Omaeda. The episode will also clear a lot of doubts that fans have had about the cryptic ending of the first episode.

