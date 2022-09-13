8 Bleach side characters who will be crucial in the upcoming TYBW anime

Everybody will get a chance to shine in the Bleach TYBW anime, including secondary characters.

Whether it's Soul Reapers or Sternritter, everybody will have a part to play in the upcoming war. They don't have to reach the same level of recognition as Ichigo Kurosaki or Uryu Ishida. Even relatively minor characters will have something to do with the grand-scale war.

The Bleach TYBW anime is set for release next month, so fans should mark their calendars for October 10. Here's a quick glance at the side characters who will play an important role in the upcoming battles.

Note: This article contains manga spoilers and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Mask De Masculine, Shukuro Tsukishima, and 6 other Bleach characters who will have a big impact in the TYBW anime

1) Bazz-B

It's only fitting that a hothead like Bazz-B would have fire manipulation as his main source of power. He never truly forgave Yhwach for burning down his village.

Bazz-B is a Sternritter with a complicated history among the Wandenreich elite. He is a childhood friend of Jugram Haschwalth, second in command to Yhwach himself.

There was even a time when Bazz-B was stronger than Haschwalth. Of course, this changed when Yhwach chose Haschwalth to be his potential successor.

Bazz-B isn't the most important Bleach character, but he does provide some perspective into Haschwalth's past.

2) Mask De Masculine

Despite his goofy appearance, Mask De Masculine never goes down for a three count. The masked wrestler is a Sternritter who can power himself up with cheering. Of course, his main purpose is to show off somebody else's abilities.

The Bleach TYBW anime will reveal several new Bankai. It turns out that Renji Abarai was using a fake one since his Zanpakuto spirit did not respect him. All he needed was fierce training so he could reforge his weapon.

Mask deserves credit for bringing out Soo Zabimaru in the first place. Renji didn't have to use his full Bankai powers until he met the Sternritter.

After taking so many losses in the Bleach series, Renji finally got a major win over Mask.

3) Oetsu Nimaiya

Speaking of reforging weapons, Oetsu Nimaiya proved himself to be a crucial asset for the Soul Reapers. He is best known as the "God of the Sword" and is also a member of the Royal Guard.

His main contribution is the creation of the Zanpakuto, the main weapon of the Bleach series. This is what gained him membership in the Royal Guard in the first place. He has sworn to look after the Soul King.

Nimaiya will be responsible for training Ichigo and Renji for their upcoming battles. The master swordsman will also get to fight all of Schutzstaffel, the strongest fighters in Yhwach's entire army.

4) The Soul King

The Soul King is a very mysterious entity in the Bleach series. He is a sealed god that is protected within his own palace. This divine being is also the father of Yhwach, the emperor of Wandenreich and leader of the Quincies.

Despite the Royal Guard's best efforts, Yhwach absorbs the immense spiritual energy of the Soul King. He also gained his powerful abilities, making him the biggest threat in the entire series.

Bleach fans will finally get a glimpse of the Soul King in the TYBW anime. Soul Society is clearly hiding a very dark secret with this godly creature. There is a reason why Yhwach went after him in the first place.

5) Shukuro Tsukishima

Bleach fans may remember the Lost Substitute Shinigami arc. It was among the last few arcs that were adapted into the anime prior to the 2022 revival. Either way, a certain Fullbringer will be making his return.

Shukuro Tsukishima is a former Xcution member with a very powerful Fullbring. The Book of End allows him to cut through anything and even change history. Surprisingly, he will play a critical role in the outcome of the upcoming war. He won't show up until the very end of the TYBW anime.

Alongside Orihime, Tsukishima bears responsibility for restoring Ichigo's sword. This was shortly after Yhwach destroyed it during a futile battle.

6) Nanao Ise

Nanao Ise will be playing a major supporting role in the upcoming Bleach TYBW anime. She has gotten much stronger and faster over the years, something that Shunsui Kyoraku commends her for. While she mostly sits on the sidelines, she is about to have her first major fight.

In the later stages of the upcoming war, Shunsui and Nanao will have to face off against Lille Barro, the leader of the powerful Schutzstaffel. His second Vollstandig form turned him into a god-like angel. At this point in the battle, a heavily wounded Shunsui couldn't do anything to damage Lille.

Nanao will get her chance to shine with Zanpakuto, the Shinken Hakkyoken. It's been handed down for several generations in the Ise clan. She has a special ability to reflect divine attacks. Without her, Shunsui and the rest of Soul Society would've been done for in the Bleach series.

7) Masaki Kurosaki

Daily BLEACH Scans @bleachscans Today is a meaningful day for BLEACH fans.



June 17 is the day Ichigo's mom Masaki Kurosaki died. His inability to protect her when he was a child inspired his character motivation for the rest of the manga & anime.



Enjoy this cover art from Volume 60: EVERYTHING BUT THE RAIN 🌧️ Today is a meaningful day for BLEACH fans.June 17 is the day Ichigo's mom Masaki Kurosaki died. His inability to protect her when he was a child inspired his character motivation for the rest of the manga & anime.Enjoy this cover art from Volume 60: EVERYTHING BUT THE RAIN 🌧️ https://t.co/DrcEEfj7gr

Ichigo's original story will be fully explained in the upcoming Bleach TYBW anime. It turns out that his mother was a Quincy the entire time.

Masaki Kurosaki was originally supposed to marry Ryuken Ishida. However, she ended up with Isshin Shiba after he protected her from a Hollow.

Masaki unfortunately died several years before Yhwach's revival. Nonetheless, her Quincy heritage is what allows Ichigo to fully unlock his powers. This would give him access to Blut Vene, which he used to defend himself from Yhwach's sword. He would've been severely injured or killed otherwise.

Ichigo also got to reforge his own Zanpakuto in the Bleach series, right after he figured out how to balance the Hollow and Quincy powers. This gave him the strength and speed to fight Yhwach on equal footing. Of course, it all begins and ends with Masaki Kurosaki.

8) Ryuken Ishida

Uryu Ishida will play a pivotal role in the upcoming Bleach TYBW anime. A potential successor to Yhwach, he is forced to serve under the Sternritter. One can only imagine what his father has to say about this.

Ryuken Ishida is a very complicated person who seemingly despises the Quincy. Regardless, he was instrumental in Uryu's spiritual growth.

Ryuken will likely have an expanded role in the anime, judging by the recent trailer images. He is directly responsible for creating the silver blood clot arrow that Uryu would use against Yhwach.

The Bleach villain is seemingly invincible as long as he uses The Almighty to rewrite the future. His weapon is the only reason why Yhwach's powers would've been disabled.

